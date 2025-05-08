Foodbank Launches Hunger Heroes To Combat Summer Hunger First Distribution Set For May 10

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORFOLK, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer approaches, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is proud to launch Hunger Heroes, a revitalized initiative designed to fight seasonal hunger and bring fresh, nutritious food directly to communities in need.

With schools closed and donations down, many families face a sharp increase in food insecurity during the summer months. Hunger Heroes meets this need head-on by providing seasonal produce, dairy, protein, and pantry staples through our 757 Mobile Market. These client-choice distributions, fully sponsored by corporate partners, serve approximately 50 households per event and empower families to select the items they need most, preserving dignity while reducing food waste.

Each summer distribution is scheduled to occur at the same time each month, from June to August, across five localities to provide consistency for families. Eighteen total distributions are planned for the pilot year, and only four sponsorship opportunities remain.

Available sites include:



Exmore Town Park – June 18 and August 20 Suffolk Morgan Memorial Library – July 24 and August 28

In addition to funding, sponsors are invited to volunteer at their distribution-helping stock the market, assist families as they shop, and see the impact of their support firsthand.

The Hunger Heroes campaign officially kicks off this Saturday, May 10, with a special distribution hosted at Deep Creek Community Center (2901 Margaret Booker Dr., Chesapeake, VA 23323) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm (or while supplies last). This inaugural event is sponsored by Norfolk Academy as part of their student-led service-learning project.

We extend our sincere thanks to our distribution site partners: Deep Creek Community Center; Mary D. Pretlow Library; Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, in partnership with Rosemont Elementary and Williams Farm Park; Exmore Town Park; and Suffolk Morgan Memorial Library for opening their spaces to host these important events.

We are also deeply grateful to our current Hunger Heroes sponsors whose generosity is bringing this program to life: Norfolk Academy, Dollar Tree, Marathon Consulting, Michael & Son, Southern Bank, AvalonBay, Nicholson AAAA Charitable Foundation, IES, Dollar Bank, and Eastern Data.

With only a few sponsorship spots remaining, now is the time to step up and be a Hunger Hero. To learn more about how your business can sponsor a summer distribution, visit foodbankonline.org/hunger-heroes .

About the Foodbank

Since 1981, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has proudly provided more than 400 million meals to our neighbors in need. Serving eleven cities and counties where one in ten neighbors are food insecure, we play a vital role in the fight against hunger by collecting, storing, and distributing nutritious food. In addition, we focus on long-term solutions towards self-sufficiency by addressing the root causes of hunger. Our mission is supported by a dedicated network of volunteers, generous donors, and compassionate community partners. Together, we strive to ensure that no one in our community goes to bed hungry. To learn more, visit or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Mallory Reckling

Director of Development and Marketing

...

(757) 314-4575 direct | (757) 621-6257 cell

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at