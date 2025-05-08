J&K: Authorities Distribute Relief To Victims Of Pakistan Shelling In Poonch

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 8 (IANS) The District Administration in J&K's Poonch on Thursday distributed relief among the victims of Pakistan army's indiscriminate shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in the district.

At least 13 people have been killed and 44 injured in Poonch district due to heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan on the LoC.

Officials said that the Deputy Commissioner Poonch has disbursed immediate relief and ex gratia assistance from the District Red Cross Fund to shelling-affected individuals and their families.

“An ex gratia amount of Rs 6 lakh has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 to individuals with minor injuries,” an official said.

The relief has been extended in accordance with established norms to ensure timely support to the victims.

The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the administration's commitment to public welfare and assured that all necessary assistance will continue for those affected.

The district administration is actively monitoring the situation and taking all measures to safeguard the well-being of the residents.

For the last 14 consecutive days, the Pakistan army has been resorting to unprovoked firing on the LoC in Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara districts and Gurez border town of Bandipora district.

After the Indian armed forces carried out precision missile strikes on nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (LoC), the Pakistan Army has been using artillery fire on civilian targets on the LoC.

J&K L-G has directed district authorities in border districts to shift the population from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

All schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division and in Baramulla, Kupwara districts and in areas close to the Awantipora Air Force base.

Srinagar airport has been taken over by the Air Force, and all civilian flights from the airport have been suspended.