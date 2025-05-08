Azizi Developments Sponsors Rashid Center For People Of Determination For Seventh Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Reinforcing its long-standing pledge to social inclusion, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, is sponsoring the Rashid Center for People of Determination for the seventh consecutive year. The donated funds will be used to improve classrooms and communal areas, including setting up a dedicated learning space.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“As part of our sustained social responsibility efforts, we are honored to extend our partnership with the Rashid Center for People of Determination into its seventh consecutive year. This enduring collaboration is a testament to our belief in the transformative power of inclusivity, empowerment, and equal opportunity. At Azizi, we are committed to fostering a society where diversity is embraced, and every individual is equipped with the tools and opportunities to thrive, regardless of the challenges they may face. We are proud to continue supporting the Rashid Center and the incredible work it does to uplift and empower its students.”

Mariam Othman, Director of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, said:“We are deeply grateful to Azizi Developments for their unwavering support over the past seven years. Their continued generosity not only enhances our facilities but also reflects a profound commitment to the values of inclusivity and empowerment. Partnerships like these are vital in helping us provide the highest standard of care and education to our students, enabling them to reach their full potential.”

Since its establishment in 1994, the Rashid Center for People of Determination has been a beacon of hope for children with special needs, offering top-tier education services and therapies. Renowned for its holistic and multi-disciplinary approach to special education, the center upholds international standards of excellence across all its programs.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.