QWERKY AI Opens Headquarters

The ribbon-cutting welcomed local leaders, investors and community partners to the QWERKY AI space in Columbia's emerging tech scene. The event celebrated the startup's physical roots in South Carolina, its investment in local talent and its growing role in regional innovation.

"We're going to have our own AI company right here in Columbia, South Carolina that we can lean on, and every South Carolinian can lean on," says Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. "We don't have to go to a West Coast company; we have one right here in the Southeast. We're excited that you want Columbia to be your home."

To mark the occasion, QWERKY AI partnered with Columbia Craft Brewing Company on a custom rice lager, Kitsu 808 - a one-time collaboration brewed to celebrate QWERKY's new headquarters and the launch of their human-like AI chat app. Inspired by the mythical kitsune and the iconic 808 drum machine beat, Kitsu 808 blends crisp clarity, smooth flow, and digital mischief - reflecting QWERKY's bold approach to AI. Guests enjoyed the beer during the launch event, raising a glass to the future of tech in Columbia.

QWERKY AI hosted its official ribbon-cutting at its Columbia HQ

Appointment-only visits now available at QWERKY's headquarters

Community support from local leaders, including Columbia Chamber, SCRA and City of Columbia Beta launch coming soon, introducing tiered access - including a new Pro tier with higher daily token limits

QWERKY HQ is 700 Huger St. and is open to visitors by appointment only. Those interested can reach out via [email protected] to schedule a visit.

QWERKY AI is also preparing to launch the next phase of its platform with an upcoming beta release, which will introduce tiered access. The beta will include both the currently available free tier, with daily token limitations, and a new Pro tier, with higher daily token limits and priority access to new features and updates.

Users can visit qwerky to learn more about QWERKY AI and try out the current alpha version of the QWERKY AI chat app.

QWERKY AI is a human-centered artificial intelligence company focused on building practical and approachable AI tools for real-world use. Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with a distributed team across the U.S., QWERKY is led by a founding team of tech entrepreneurs with over a decade of experience. The company is dedicated to creating AI that enhances - rather than replaces - human intelligence. QWERKY AI is currently developing an AI platform to empower knowledge workers, creatives and small businesses.

