Landmark Theatres And HIA Technologies Debut 2-Way Interactive Movie Experience Featuring Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan

This first-of-its-kind initiative facilitates dynamic conversations between the viewers and the characters inside a video powered by HIA Technologies' QvioTM. Regan is an interactive, web-based avatar designed to engage viewers safely and authentically in exactly the way the creator of the video designed it, without the risk of AI hallucinations and errors.

Available today at , Regan invites moviegoers to interact in real-time on demand. She talks about Landmark's Loyalty programs and the highly anticipated release of M3GAN 2.0. Regan is multilingual and can answer questions from viewers in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Hindi, Chinese, and Japanese. She also supports 50+ additional languages through closed captions. With 24/7 availability and the ability to interact globally, Regan offers more ways for audiences to deepen their connection with the Landmark brand.

Regan's Intelligence is Supported by Author-Controlled AITM

Unlike traditional generative AI models, HIA's Author-Controlled AITM does not fabricate answers. Instead, it relies exclusively on pre-approved brand messaging and publisher-controlled content, ensuring every response stays true to the organization's voice and standards. This new, highly-flexible, controlled interface empowers brands and creative agencies to safely engage audiences without the risk of hallucinations, off-brand statements, or competitive messaging - a critical advancement for industries where trust and creative integrity are paramount.

"Landmark Theatres is proud to continue leading the way in reimagining the moviegoing experience," said Mark Mulcahy, Head of Brand/Marketing for Landmark Theatres. "The Landmark Loyalty Concierge Regan represents a bold step forward - blending storytelling, technology, and audience engagement in a controlled, trustworthy environment."

A Blue Raspberry Icee enthusiast, Regan shows off her love for M3GAN 2.0 - a smart, thrilling sequel to the original fan-favorite. Audiences can ask her questions about the film's plot teasers, premiere dates, and loyalty rewards tied to attending the release. Her energy and insights reflect the excitement surrounding M3GAN 2.0, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the summer's biggest theatrical events.

"At HIA Technologies, we believe audiences deserve better ways to interact with brands without compromising authenticity or trust," said Jolean Sheffield, Chief Experience Officer of HIA Technologies. "The QvioTM platform, powered by Author-Controlled AITM, ensures the conversation remains brand-true, creating safer and more impactful ways for creative agencies and publishers to connect with their audiences."

The Landmark Loyalty Concierge, Regan, is just the beginning. Controlled interactive experiences like the one moviegoers can have with Regan are set to become the new standard as theaters and creative agencies seek new ways to create memorable and meaningful engagement.

Experience the future of interactive movies by going today to .

About Landmark Theatres:

Founded in 1974, Landmark Theatres, the nation's largest specialized theater chain, is dedicated to exhibiting the best of independent and world cinema as well as high-quality mainstream film, in a state-of-the-art environment. In addition to movies, Landmark Theatres provides diverse, curated entertainment content including filmed Music, Sports, and Comedy, plus Gaming, Live Events, and Streaming. Landmark is known for historic theatres as well as those with neighborhood charm and contemporary locations with all the latest amenities. Going out is a social, interactive experience, and each Landmark Theatre is part of your local community. We interact and engage with our guests, but most of all, we listen.





About HIA Technologies

HIA Technologies is a leading provider of AI-driven educational and engagement solutions. Its QvioTM platform, powered by Author-Controlled AITM, offers trusted, publisher-driven interactivity, empowering brands, educators, and creators to deliver accurate, brand-safe digital conversations at scale.

About M3GAN 2.0 in theaters June 27, 2025

Directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma's loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess, and new characters played by Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live, Hacks), Timm Sharp (Apples Never Fall, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, What We Do in the Shadows). Produced by James Wan, Jason Blum, and Allison Williams, the film is executive produced by Gerard Johnstone, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur. The first M3GAN film shattered box office records, opening to $30.4 million domestically to become the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film since A Quiet Place Part II. The film went on to gross more than $180 million worldwide.

