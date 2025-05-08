Proximo Capital Supports Silverleaf Wealth Management's Expansion With Strategic Acquisition Financing
As part of Silverleaf's ongoing efforts to expand and integrate new RIAs into their portfolio, Proximo Capital has been instrumental in securing the necessary financing for a $60M debt facility, which was finalized on February 14th, 2025. The funding will enable Silverleaf to accelerate its acquisition strategy, adding new wealth management firms to its network and further enhancing its ability to serve clients with tailored, comprehensive financial planning services.
The deal was managed by Madelyn Pulver, Associate at Proximo Capital, who worked closely with James to ensure the transaction was executed smoothly and effectively, positioning Silverleaf for continued growth in the industry.
