Proximo Capital Supports Silverleaf Wealth Management's Expansion With Strategic Acquisition Financing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Silverleaf Wealth Management , a trusted provider of personalized investment management and wealth planning services, has experienced impressive growth under the leadership of founder Justin Gibson. Gibson, who launched Silverleaf Advisor Group and Silverleaf Tax & Accounting, has built a reputation for acquiring smaller registered investment advisors (RIAs) and providing them with the resources and support needed to thrive.

As part of Silverleaf's ongoing efforts to expand and integrate new RIAs into their portfolio, Proximo Capital has been instrumental in securing the necessary financing for a $60M debt facility, which was finalized on February 14th, 2025. The funding will enable Silverleaf to accelerate its acquisition strategy, adding new wealth management firms to its network and further enhancing its ability to serve clients with tailored, comprehensive financial planning services.

The deal was managed by Madelyn Pulver, Associate at Proximo Capital, who worked closely with James to ensure the transaction was executed smoothly and effectively, positioning Silverleaf for continued growth in the industry.

