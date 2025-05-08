World Leader In End-Of-Life Care And Research Joins INELDA As Board President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Ho is a multi-award-winning psychologist, social scientist, and educator who specializes in thanatology, gerontology, end-of-life care, digital health, and community empowerment. He is the past president of the Association for Death Education and Counseling (ADEC) and actively serves as board director of the prestigious International Work Group on Death, Dying, and Bereavement (IWGDDB). He is provost's chair professor of psychology at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the director of research of the Palliative Care Centre for Excellence in Research and Education (PalC), Singapore.

"It is my honour and privilege to embark on the role of INELDA's president. I look forward to providing my servant leadership, empirical expertise, and nonprofit governance experience to the association. INELDA has a longstanding history of training and supporting end-of-life doulas in bringing compassionate and quality care to individuals, families, and communities during life's most vulnerable moments. Building on this foundation, I aspire to expand and strengthen accessibility and opportunities for doula training and networking, while broadening our global reach through evidence-informed practice, advocacy, and international partnerships to uphold and enhance dignity for all those impacted by dying, death, and bereavement," notes Dr Ho.

The appointment of Dr. Ho is a step forward, increasing awareness of the roles of end-of-life doulas, expanding access to education, and evolving compassionate deathcare in residential homes, hospices, and for the incarcerated and unhoused throughout the world. Dr. Ho will increase the visibility of INELDA research initiatives, expand education, and elevate INELDA's service to populations in need.

Over the past two decades, as a leader in academia, Dr. Ho secured millions in competitive grants in Asia to conduct research projects promoting public health and mental health. He founded thirteen acclaimed psycho-socio-spiritual interventions, some of which include Mindful-Compassion Art-based Therapy (MCAT) for burnout prevention and resilience building among caregivers, and Family Dignity Intervention (FDI) for advancing holistic palliative care services. In addition, Dr. Ho has produced numerous public health campaigns and short film documentaries, authored over 150 top-tier published articles, and has presented more than 260 keynotes and lectures, along with a TEDx Talk.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ho to the board of INELDA. His new leadership will amplify the INELDA vision of accessible, equitable, and compassionate deathcare. His extensive background will build upon INELDA's growth over the past decade, expanding deathcare education for providers and practitioners serving growing and diverse populations. Dr Ho is dedicated to advancing evidence-based end-of-life doula care and integrating holistic awareness of how we approach life and death," says Doug Simpson, executive director of INELDA.

INELDA, the International End-of-Life Doula Association , is a nonprofit, mission-driven organization formed in 2015 dedicated to supporting individuals and their circle of care in end-of-life planning and practices. INELDA provides education, resources, community, and advocacy to inspire social awareness and compassionate and accessible deathcare, with an emphasis on the roles of end-of-life doulas. INELDA is member-based, with the mission to encourage the presence of end-of-life doulas by normalizing death, dying, and grief through conscientious education, stewardship, and by fostering community and advocacy.

