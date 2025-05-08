Kitron Signs €7 Million Annual Manufacturing Agreement For Advanced Sensor Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2025-05-08) Kitron has entered into a multi-year agreement with a U.S.-based customer to manufacture advanced sensor-based products intended for the European market.

The agreement, valued at approximately EUR 7 million annually, will commence towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

The products will be built using Kitron's established production capabilities in Europe, drawing on the company's expertise in high-level assembly and complex electronics for the Connectivity market sector.

"This significant agreement is a strong endorsement of Kitron's manufacturing capabilities and our ability to serve global customers through regional production models," says Kristoffer Asklöv, COO of Kitron. "It reflects our strategy to support growth in the Connectivity sector by combining technology leadership, operational excellence, and close customer collaboration."

This agreement further solidifies Kitron's role as a key manufacturing partner in the digitalization and sensor-driven transformation of industrial markets and supports continued investment in European operations.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

