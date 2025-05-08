Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 6,280,749 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 49.2p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend of 1.3p per share, payable on 8 May 2025.

An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 May 2025.

The following Directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 49.2p: