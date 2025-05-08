As Canada Embraces The Energy Superpower Conversation, Energy Creates Awards $500,000 In Scholarships To Youth Energy Superheroes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As national discussions grow around Canada's role as a global energy superpower, Energy Creates-a national scholarship contest for youth-is awarding five full-tuition scholarships, each worth up to $100,000, for a total of up to $500,000. The scholarships will go to students whose creative projects imagine a future powered by innovation, balance, and all forms of Canadian energy.

The winners of the inaugural Energy Creates contest will be announced during a special televised awards show airing Sunday, May 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET on The News Forum . The broadcast will also feature exclusive previews of the winning student creations.

Launched in 2024, Energy Creates invites Canadians aged 15–25 to explore the impact of the Canadian Energy Sector and express their perspectives through original creative work. Submissions included short films, essays, music, poetry, visual art, digital media, dance, and more. A common theme emerged: Canada's energy leadership must be informed by a pragmatic, balanced approach-one that embraces a mix of energy resources, including renewables, transitional fuels, and traditional forms of energy.

“These students are“Energy Superheroes”,” says filmmaker and founder Mathew Embry .“They've created powerful work that explores ideas Canada needs to hear. What's clear from the submissions is that today's youth aren't stuck in polarized debates-they're focused on practical, balanced, and realistic solutions.”

Selected from hundreds of submissions nationwide , the five winners were chosen by a diverse panel of independent judges , based on the impact of their work-their ability to inform, inspire, and elevate the energy conversation. Each student will receive a full-tuition scholarship valued up to $100,000 to the Canadian post-secondary institution of their choice.

“This feels like a new era,” Embry adds.“Canada is exploring what it means to lead as an energy superpower-and these students are already contributing to that vision.”

Energy Creates is an independent, non-partisan initiative and is not affiliated with any government body or political party.

Tune in to The News Forum on Sunday, May 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET to meet the remarkable young Canadians shaping the energy superpower conversation-and to experience previews of their award-winning creations.

