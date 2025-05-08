ILG Technologies Renews Membership With MSP Association Of America®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Membership with the MSPAA® ensures that ILG Technologies continues to meet the highest industry standards in providing managed IT services.

- Brian Jenkins - CEOHAVRE, MT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ILG Technologies , a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) specializing in IT services for small businesses, K-12 education, and local government, is proud to announce the renewal of its membership with the MSP Association of America(MSPAA). This renewal solidifies ILG Technologies' position as one of the preferred MSPs in the United States, trusted by small businesses for innovative and reliable IT solutions.Membership with the MSPAAensures that ILG Technologies continues to meet the highest industry standards in providing managed IT services. The MSPAAis a distinguished organization that represents some of the nation's most trusted and reputable MSPs. Member organizations undergo a robust verification process to ensure compliance with the industry's best practices, reliability, and ability to promote business growth through customized IT solutions .“Renewing our membership with MSPAA reflects our ongoing commitment to exceptional service and cutting-edge technology for small businesses across the United States,” said Brian Jenkins, CEO.“Our association with MSPAAallows us to offer our clients the added confidence of working with a verified leader in the MSP field.”ILG Technologies offers an extensive range of IT services, including network management, cybersecurity, consulting, and smart building system design. Through their personalized, results-driven approach, ILG Technologies helps small businesses optimize IT resources, improve efficiency, and achieve their mission-critical goals. Combined with the backing of MSPAA, clients can trust that they are partnering with a proven leader in the MSP ecosystem.Over the years, small businesses have increasingly relied on MSPs to reduce operational costs and manage their IT infrastructure effectively. By offering specialized services backed by verification from the MSPAA, ILG Technologies has empowered hundreds of businesses to focus on their core operations while navigating the complexities of IT and cybersecurity with ease.ILG Technologies invites small business owners to leverage their trusted and results-driven services for improved IT performance. To learn more about how ILG Technologies can transform your business, visit or contact them directly.About ILG TechnologiesHeadquartered in Montana, ILG Technologies is a trusted Managed Service Provider delivering cutting-edge IT solutions for small and medium businesses, local governments, and K-12 educational institutions. With a focus on superior service, innovation, and tailored solutions, ILG Technologies specializes in network management, cybersecurity, audio-visual design and installation, and smart building system management.For more details, visitAbout the MSPAAThe Managed Service Providers Association of Americais a leading organization dedicated to supporting and advancing managed service providers across the United States. The MSPAA's mission is to provide the US business community with a platform to locate, identify, and connect with MSPs to fulfill their technology needs.For more information about the MSPAA, visit

