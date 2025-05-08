Liveops Named Finalist For Ccwomen's Best Workplace For Gender Equity Award

Liveops to Sponsor CCW Las Vegas 2025 and Lead Panel Session Featuring Enterprise Clients

- Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops, a pioneer in flexible customer service solutions , has been named a finalist for the prestigious CCWomen Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award, recognizing organizations that lead the way in championing women in the customer contact industry.

This honor reflects Liveops' unwavering commitment to building an equitable and empowering environment for its corporate team. Additionally, Liveops supports a nationwide network of agents-75% of whom are women-by offering flexible, accessible opportunities that align with their personal and professional goals. With a leadership team that is majority female-including recent appointments of Molly Moore as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Purnima King as Chief Strategy Officer, Liveops continues to set the standard for inclusive and accessible workforce solutions.

“At Liveops, equity isn't just a principle-it's our practice,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Liveops.“We're committed to creating a workplace where women are empowered to lead, grow, and thrive-whether they're shaping strategy in the boardroom or managing their own schedules through our flexible work model.”

Empowering Women at Every Level

Liveops provides flexible, remote opportunities that allow women to succeed in both their professional and personal lives. Many in the Liveops Nation community are working mothers, caregivers, or women re-entering the workforce. While agents benefit from the autonomy and flexibility of the model, corporate employees also have access to additional support through mentorship, annual panel discussions, and employee resource groups like the Liveops VIP (Very Important Parents) network-fostering career growth, personal balance, and long-term empowerment at every stage of their journey.

More than half of the company's leadership is female, and approximately 75% of its corporate workforce is made up of women. Women lead departments across operations, marketing, client success, technology, compliance, legal, and enablement. Many professionals who started in frontline roles have grown into leadership positions through Liveops' culture of mentorship, internal mobility, and support for continued education-including tuition reimbursement and executive coaching.

“Our team is filled with women who not only break barriers-they build bridges for others to follow,” said Shelby Bozekowski, Senior Director of Marketing.“I'm proud to work for a company where I can lead a team and be fully present for my family without compromise.”

Liveops at CCW Las Vegas

Liveops will be onsite at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas, engaging with attendees at Booth #1502. The company is also proud to sponsor and lead an innovative speaking session on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 11:00AM (PT). The session will feature a panel of enterprise clients-including a leading medical transportation provider and a top insurance lead generation company-sharing how they're scaling support with flexible, people-first solutions.

Representing Liveops at the event will be:

David Parkhurst, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jon Brown, Senior Vice President of Client Results

Shelby Bozekowski, Senior Director of Marketing

Liveops is proud to stand alongside other forward-thinking organizations at CCW Las Vegas as a finalist for the Best Workplace for Gender Equity-celebrating progress, elevating voices, and shaping a more inclusive future for the customer contact industry.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we've paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the flexible workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability-helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients-delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It's not outsourcing, it's outsmarting.

