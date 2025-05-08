LAFCO Expands Partnership With Listrak To Power Personalized Cross-Channel Customer Communications

Listrak partnership expansion provides scalability supporting LAFCO's rapid growth in fast-paced fragrance category

LITITZ, Pa., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LACFO New York , the modern fragrance company dedicated to elevating everyday moments into powerful sensory journeys, announced it has expanded its partnership with Listrak , the retail industry's person-first marketing platform. Designed to accommodate and accelerate growth, the expansion comes at a time of high demand for LAFCO's web-exclusive products, including its recent debut of Out of Office, an exclusive limited-edition scent inspired by destination getaways, which sold out in 36 hours.

As part of its enhanced partnership, Listrak will support increased volume in email and SMS campaigns, based on LAFCO's growing subscriber list. In the past year, LAFCO's email subscribers grew +39% and SMS subscribers grew +15%. Over the seven years of their Listrak partnership, LAFCO's e-commerce revenue has increased over 182%.

Listrak works closely with LAFCO's in-house e-commerce team, leveraging a full suite of personalization that includes website pop-ups, on-site recommendations and predictive content. The program is designed to reach, engage with and meet the needs of consumers at each stage of their journey from on-site acquisition to email recommendations to post-purchase communications, LAFCO also leverages Listrak's beauty industry expertise, including proprietary industry benchmarks, data, real-time behaviors and trends.

"For over three decades, LAFCO has been setting new standards in what home fragrance can be, combining elegant design with precise science to create the finest products on the market," said Jon Bresler, LAFCO Founder. "We bring that same focus on creativity, innovation and cutting-edge data-driven strategies to e-commerce and customer communications. We are excited to extend our reach even further, creating personalized online shopping experiences for our loyal customer base."

"Fragrance is deeply personal, and LAFCO's team is setting new standards for curating tailored experiences to help customers find the precise fragrance that resonates with them," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer, Listrak. "Through our partnership, the LAFCO team is brilliantly leaning into their owned channels to unlock accelerated growth. With the fragrance sector representing the fastest growing area in beauty with 14% growth in 2025, our expanded partnership will drive continued increased market share for LAFCO."

The expansion of its e-commerce platform follows LAFCO's debut scent, Out of Office, an exclusive limited-edition candle inspired by destination getaways. It features a rich aroma of coconut that blends seamlessly with the citrusy undertones of bergamot and the soothing whispers of lavender, creating a subtle, effervescence. The exclusive fragrance was limited to 400 units and only available for purchase on LAFCO .

ABOUT LAFCO

Founded in 1992 in New York City by Jon Bresler, LAFCO (Luxury Articles & Fragrance Co.) combines traditional craftsmanship and the purest ingredients to create transportive home fragrances and personal care products. LAFCO's luxurious collection of scented candles, diffusers, room sprays, soaps, and lotions are made from ethically sourced and sustainably cultivated essential oils and ingredients. The products are hand-produced using time-honored botanical production practices and cutting-edge technology. The fragrances are designed to evoke an emotional sensory response, from soothing to invigorating and meditative to inspiring. LAFCO's products are sold through a select network of luxury and specialty department stores and independently owned boutique stores and spas across the U.S. and parts of Canada, and the Company's e-commerce store, LAFCO .

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak/ .

