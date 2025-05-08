Business Coalition Launches Six-Figure Campaign To Bolster U.S. Manufacturing By Strengthening Puerto Rico

We need to make the U.S. a manufacturing powerhouse, and Puerto Rico is poised to lead the way.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a coalition of businesses announced the launch of Opportunity Puerto Rico , a new advocacy campaign focused on educating the public and lawmakers about the important role Puerto Rico plays in the U.S. economy. The six-figure campaign will champion pro-growth policies to bolster the Island's manufacturing capabilities and help secure the U.S. biomedical supply chain.

The campaign's website, OpportunityPuertoRico , includes video testimonials from business owners sharing their stories about operating in Puerto Rico and why strengthening the Island's economy helps put America first. These video testimonials are also part of a newly launched, ongoing ad effort to educate policymakers on Capitol Hill.

See what businesses operating in Puerto Rico are saying below:

"President Trump and everyone in Congress should look very strongly at Puerto Rico. We want to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., and Puerto Rico is a big part of that." - Rick Straw, CEO of PACIV

"We have to make the U.S. and Puerto Rico a manufacturing powerhouse." - Tom Forester, President and CEO of CRB Caribe

"I would like to see the Trump administration and Congress focus on near-shoring in the manufacturing sector. Puerto Rico is a big asset to the United States. Our skilled and passionate workforce combined with our strategic location makes the Island an ideal partner in the manufacturing sector." - Gustavo Hermida, President and Founder of CIC Construction Group

"There's an opportunity to elevate what can be done more broadly in Puerto Rico through policies that will bring more business to the Island." - Peter Rodriguez, Vice President of Manufacturing at Amgen

"Puerto Rico has been a part of the U.S. for well-over 100 years," said James Bowers, spokesperson for Opportunity Puerto Rico . "Fast forward to today and the Island has blossomed into a biomedical manufacturing hub that helps to keep Americans healthy. As Congress revisits the federal tax code and considers opportunities to incentivize onshoring in order to reduce U.S. dependency on China and safeguard America's access to life-saving medicines, devices, and medical supplies, Puerto Rico offers an established ecosystem with professional expertise and a strong STEM workforce pipeline."

The launch of the campaign comes as Americans-and their elected leaders in Washington-are increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of U.S. biomedical supply chains. Hostile countries like China supply a growing proportion of critical pharmaceutical ingredients, leaving the health of some American patients dependent on foreign governments.

Building upon Puerto Rico's already vibrant biomedical manufacturing economy will not only empower job creators on the Island but complement efforts to attract further investment to the states. Near-shoring production in Puerto Rico adds an extra layer of protection to the U.S. supply chain.

