New Mega Millions® Game Delivers 300% Increase In Non-Jackpot Prizes In First Month Since Launch
|
Match
|
Winners
|
New Game
Prize Total
|
Old Game
Prize Total
|
5 white balls
|
5
|
$13,000,000
|
$5,000,000
|
4 white + Mega Ball
|
45
|
$1,200,000
|
$450,000
|
4 white balls
|
1,283
|
$1,912,000
|
$641,500
|
3 white + Mega Ball
|
3,098
|
$1,641,063
|
$619,600
|
3 white balls
|
74,488
|
$2,235,790
|
$744,880
|
2 white + Mega Ball
|
63,689
|
$1,907,290
|
$636,890
|
1 white + Mega Ball
|
495,528
|
$10,420,193
|
$1,982,112
|
Mega Ball
|
1,253,983
|
$18,819,800
|
$2,507,966
|
TOTAL
|
1,892,119
|
$51,337,073
|
$12,582,948
* New game prize totals are calculated based on the number of winners at each prize level and each multiplier value (2X, 3X, 4X, 5X and 10X), combined with the prize value of each of those subsets. Old game prize totals are calculated based on the number of winners at each prize level and the base prize payout under the old matrix.
Compared to the old game, the new Mega Millions features bigger prizes at every non-jackpot prize tier, improved odds to win the jackpot, better odds overall, a larger starting jackpot, faster-growing jackpots, and no break-even prizes. Prizes in the new game range from $10 to $10 million vs. the $2 to $1 million in the old game. A full prize matrix is available here .
With higher value prizes embedded throughout every tier of the game, tickets for the new Mega Millions game now cost $5 per play. This is only the game's second price adjustment since the first ticket was sold more than 20 years ago.
Since Mega Millions launched in 2002, it has produced seven winners of billion-dollar jackpots, all in different states. Since the last game change in 2017 more than 1,200 players have become millionaires, an average of three millionaires per week.
Mega Millions is a national game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. Lottery profits support a wide variety of good causes and are allocated differently in each jurisdiction.
