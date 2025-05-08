Contract Research And Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $211.4 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Growing Demand For Biologics And Biosimilars

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) was valued at US$138.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$211.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) market.

Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Market Trends and Drivers

Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) encompass a broad spectrum of outsourcing services provided by companies to the pharmaceutical and biotechnological sectors. CRAMS allow drug developers to delegate specific R&D processes and manufacturing tasks to external partners. These services cover a wide range of activities, from early-stage drug discovery, preclinical trials, and clinical research to large-scale commercial manufacturing and API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) production.

By leveraging CRAMS, pharmaceutical companies can significantly reduce capital investment and operational costs, streamline product development timelines, and enhance flexibility in managing the fluctuating demands of drug development and production. Moreover, CRAMS providers offer specialized expertise and advanced facilities that many pharmaceutical companies might not possess internally, making them an integral component of today's drug development landscape.

The CRAMS industry has adapted to meet the evolving needs of the global healthcare sector, focusing on flexibility, scalability, and state-of-the-art technological integration. As biopharmaceutical products become more complex, the demand for sophisticated and specialized manufacturing techniques has escalated. CRAMS providers have responded by investing in cutting-edge technologies such as continuous manufacturing and bioreactors, which are crucial for the production of biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), including gene and cell therapies. This trend is supported by a move towards more personalized medicine approaches, which require the production of small batches of highly specialized drugs. Furthermore, CRAMS providers have developed strong regulatory expertise to navigate the complex and varying global regulatory landscapes, ensuring compliance and facilitating smoother market entries for new drugs.

The growth in the CRAMS market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical production, heightened cost pressures faced by drug developers, and a surge in the number of small to mid-size biotech companies. Technological advancements in drug development processes have necessitated the adoption of highly specialized manufacturing capabilities that many pharmaceutical companies do not have in-house. This has increased their reliance on CRAMS providers who possess the necessary technological infrastructure and expertise.

Additionally, the rising focus on cost-efficiency within the pharmaceutical industry has propelled companies to seek external partners that can provide economies of scale and scope in both research and production phases. Consumer behavior has also influenced the CRAMS market, particularly as there is an increasing demand for faster development and delivery of new therapies to the market, which CRAMS can facilitate. Moreover, the growth of the biologics sector, which requires distinct production environments and expertise, continues to drive the expansion of CRAMS, making it an essential component of the modern pharmaceutical supply chain.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., Arch Pharmalabs Ltd., Calyx Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Globela Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. and more.

