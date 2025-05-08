New Self-Help Book IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE Inspires Courage In The Aftermath Of Trauma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nurse shares how she reclaimed her life after a near-fatal car accident to encourage other trauma survivors in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, Kaitlyn Daly almost died. The victim of a near-fatal car crash involving a stolen vehicle, she was in critical condition, and while she was in a medically induced coma, friends and family rallied to help . Miraculously she survived the ordeal, but she had a very long road ahead of her⎯a journey sprung from trauma and marked by both mental and physical challenges. Now on the other side, Daly has reclaimed her life. And just as her family and friends supported her, she felt compelled to share her story to help lift the spirits of other trauma survivors, chronicling her experience in a new book.“Sharing my struggles on the road to recovery allows me to encourage other survivors to keep fighting when they want to give up,” Daly said.

A memoir of resilience and hope,“In the Blink of an Eye” inspires others to be courageous in the aftermath of trauma. With gratitude and candor, Daly reflects on her life before and after the accident, spotlighting the complex journey of trauma recovery while offering practical strategies for other trauma survivors. Her remarkable story is a testament to the human spirit and the power of resilience, serving as a beacon to those who feel lost.“To anyone who has experienced trauma, I say, you are not alone,” Daly said.

“In the Blink of an Eye” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

Kaitlyn Daly is a registered nurse and devoted single mother. With 18 years of experience in nursing, she is currently pursuing a master's degree. She lives in California where she enjoys scenic walks and hikes. Inspired by her experience in the aftermath of a near-fatal car accident,“In the Blink of an Eye” is her first book.

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Daly

Email: ...

Instagram: @kaytee1584765

Facebook: Kaitlyn Daly

Attachment

In the Blink of an Eye

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...