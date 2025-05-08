Fruition Launches Groundbreaking Debt Paydown Tool To Combat America's $1.2T Credit Card Debt Crisis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Debt Paydown tool transforms how consumers approach debt elimination by offering unprecedented transparency and customization. Unlike conventional debt calculators, Fruition's solution allows members to add any number of debts to a personalized paydown plan, visualize future payment strategies, and quantify potential interest savings through an intuitive, interactive building experience that can be referenced at any time in their Fruition account.

"Financial freedom shouldn't require a finance degree," said Lauren FitzHugh, VP of Growth at Fruition. "With credit card debt at historic levels and American households navigating rising costs and financial uncertainty, we all need more than just another app telling us we're in trouble - we need a plan with actionable steps and a clear path forward. Our Debt Paydown tool doesn't just show the problem; it illuminates the solution in dollars and cents."

The new tool brings flexibility to debt management that hasn't been available until now. The Fruition Debt Paydown tool addresses a critical gap in financial technology by combining sophisticated planning capabilities with remarkable ease of use. Members can:



Create customized paydown strategies tailored to their financial situation

View their payoff schedule by month and see where extra payments will have maximum impact See real-time projections of interest savings based on their selected strategy

Members can choose between two proven debt elimination strategies: the Snowball method, which focuses on paying off smallest debts first to build momentum through quick wins, or the Avalanche method, which targets highest-interest debts first to minimize overall interest payments.

"Our research showed the market is flooded with debt calculators and simulators, but missing a tool that allowed people to build a custom debt management plan with all of their debt accounts, not just one or an estimated balance," said Josh Bauder, VP of Product at Fruition. "We built this tool to meet our members where they are and give them unparalleled control over options to tackle their debt. When our members can literally see how an extra $50 payment today might save them hundreds in interest tomorrow, the path to financial freedom becomes not just visible, but achievable."

The Debt Paydown tool is now available to all Fruition members in their Folio on both desktop and mobile app. New members can experience the full capabilities of Debt Paydown and all that Fruition has to offer through a 30-day free trial, giving them ample time to experience stress-free, holistic financial management.

Sign up and find an interactive demo of Debt Paydown at meetfruition/products/features/debt-paydown .

About Fruition

Fruition is the only personal finance management platform that consolidates financial data feeds in one place while providing actionable insights, educational resources, and real human mentorship for consumers and employees. The fintech startup is on a mission to help Americans break free from their $1.2 trillion of credit card debt and find financial freedom by partnering with employers to offer financial wellness benefits for their workforces.

For more information on our solutions for employers and to see your full financial picture in one place visit Fruition.

