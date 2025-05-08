New Report: 81% Of Ecommerce Leaders Fear Tariffs--But 91% Still See International As Key To Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Based on a February 2025 survey of 100 senior U.S. ecommerce leaders, the report-"Going Global, Smarter: The Ecommerce Leader's Guide to Scaling Internationally Amid Tariffs" -uncovers the tensions and opportunities shaping international strategy today.

Key insights include:



81% of brands fear tariffs will disrupt their global strategy

91% say international sales are profitable , with 50% attributing over one-fifth of revenue to global markets

94% plan to scale in-country fulfillment within five years to improve speed, cost, and customer experience

69% plan to increase international ad spend , with social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook gaining more traction 44% value partner flexibility over price -especially when navigating compliance and expanding to new markets

"Ecommerce brands are waking up to the fact that relying solely on the U.S. is no longer a sustainable growth strategy," said Alex Yancher, Co-Founder and CEO of Passport. "Between tariff uncertainty, de minimis changes, and rising fulfillment expectations, international expansion is becoming a necessity-and brands need partners that offer end-to-end support across logistics, compliance, and customer experience. That's exactly why we commissioned this research: to help ecommerce leaders navigate what's next."

The report also features exclusive case studies from fast-growing DTC brands like Carpe and Ogee , who have doubled and even 10X'ed international revenue after investing in localized storefronts, compliance, and logistics with Passport.

"With Passport Global , we were able to start running international ads with confidence-and almost immediately saw a massive lift," said Alex Stark, CMO and Co-Founder of Ogee. "Our international peak sales increased 10x. The ability to combine localized storefronts with high-ROI global marketing made all the difference."

The full report is currently available for download at passportglobal/.com/scalinginternationally/ .

For ongoing tariff and trade updates, visit TrumpTradeTracker – a real-time news aggregator that includes expert insights from Passport's Global Trade team.

This announcement follows Passport's recent partnership update with ShipBob to bring Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) shipping to more international customers, furthering Passport's mission to simplify global expansion for ecommerce brands through end-to-end logistics and compliance solutions.

For more information about Passport Global and our full range of solutions, visit passportglobal

ABOUT PASSPORT:

Founded in 2017, Passport is a global ecommerce solutions provider that empowers merchants-like Dolls Kill, Ridge, Ogee, OneSkin, and HexClad-to grow profitably and confidently in over 180 countries. Combining innovative technology, global logistics, and expert compliance and growth support, Passport delivers the right solutions for the right markets at every stage of global growth. From cross-border logistics to in-country enablement services, Passport offers a seamless, flexible experience to help D2C brands unlock their full global potential. To learn more about the company, offerings, and careers, visit passportglobal .

ABOUT DRIVE RESEARCH:

Drive Research is a global market research company specializing in custom-built, quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Our passionate team helps B2B and B2C organizations grow by extracting insights from the data we collect to accelerate sales, marketing, and business strategies. Learn more at DriveResearch .

