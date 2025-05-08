Blue Zones Project Palm Springs Kick-Off

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Project Palm Springs invites the community to their Kickoff event on Thursday, May 15 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Festival Theaters. This free event marks the public launch of Blue Zones Project Palm Springs, the exciting initiative working to transform the city into a place where healthy choices are easy and accessible for everyone.

Join Blue Zones expert Dan Buettner, Jr., EVP and Chief Development Officer, as he unveils the community-crafted blueprint that will help make meaningful change in Palm Springs so that healthy living is accessible and enjoyable for all. A light bites and wine reception will follow the presentation, where the community is invited to mingle with their neighbors and meet the local Palm Springs team and national leaders from Blue Zones.

Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative designed to help people live better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day.

Recent Gallup research done as part of Blue Zones Project revealed that Palm Springs is doing better in overall well-being and mental health metrics than national averages. However, Palm Springs scores lower in social well-being than neighboring communities, and also has higher elevated cholesterol rates than national levels.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project Palm Springs, visit bluezonesprojectpalmsprings . To learn more about the full-time local team in Palm Springs who are implementing the Project, visit bluezonesprojectpalmsprings/meet-our-team .

About Blue Zones in Riverside County

Blue Zones Project® is brought to Riverside County by Blue Zones and leading organizations Riverside University Health System - Public Health, Inland Empire Health Plan Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, and Eisenhower Health. In collaboration with the County of Riverside and the Cities of Riverside, Banning, Palm Springs, and Coachella, this innovative partnership brings together private and public organizations under a shared vision to support, build, and measurably improve community well-being across the County. Blue Zones Projects have launched in Riverside, Banning, Coachella, and Palm Springs, while Mead Valley begins a policy-focused Blue Zones Activate. Over five years, local leadership and the local Blue Zones Project teams will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier throughout the region through permanent and semi-permanent changes to the built environment, food environment, public policies, and social networks.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world-or blue zones -with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. Directly and also in partnership with Sharecare, the model has since been applied to more than 75 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones .

