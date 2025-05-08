Between The Bridges Healing Center Offering Groundbreaking Technology Using Brain Stimulation To Treat Mental Health Issues

EXOMIND is leading-edge therapy that treats symptoms of depression and other mental health issues (PRNewsfoto/Modified Wellness)

Complimentary Launch Party on May 15 to Showcase New Treatment

MANKATO, Minn., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals suffering from depression, stress or mental fog can now find medication-free relief at Between the Bridges Healing Center in Mankato. Between the Bridges Healing Center, an advanced wellness facility focusing on everything from integrative healthcare to regenerative medicine, is offering EXOMIND, a noninvasive brain stimulation treatment resulting in enhanced mental health and emotional wellness.

"These days, you would be hard pressed to find someone not contending with some degree of anxiety, depression or a loss of control," says Jeffrey Kotulski, DO, founder of Between the Bridges Healing Center and triple board-certified physician who focuses on preventative medicine and a "whole-body" approach to treatment. "We have seen amazing improvement in patients who struggle with anxiety and severe mental health issues after using EXOMIND."

Between the Bridges Healing Center offers an extensive range of cutting-edge procedures that help with fat burning, muscle building, incontinence, aesthetics, and overall health.

With EXOMIND, the applicator is placed on the head and it uses magnetic pulses to stimulate or suppress brain activity. The technology addresses key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend a treatment twice a week for three weeks.

A bonus? Research shows that 100% of patients experienced reduced food cravings and, on average, reported a four-to-five-pound weight loss after six treatments.

In addition to EXOMIND, Between the Bridges Healing Center provides patients with other state-of-the-art technologies, such as Emsculpt NEO, which uses muscle activation and heat to burn up fat and build muscle in hard-to-treat areas, including the abdomen, buttocks, arms and thighs.

To address incontinence, there is EMSELLA , a device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor. Patients sit fully clothed in the EMSELLA chair for 28-minute sessions. The procedure is very successful, with a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Between the Bridges Healing Center, 45 Teton Lane, Mankato, is offering an EXOMIND launch party, 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 15, 2025. Attendees can discover EXOMIND and demo several technologies as well as enjoy refreshments, raffle prizes, and discounted pricing. RSVP is required. Those interested can call 507-388-7488 or visit bridgeshealingcenters .

