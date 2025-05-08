Bitget Wallet Launches Full Support For Sei Network, Announces $700K Ecosystem Initiative

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, now offers full support for the Sei network - expanding its multi-chain capabilities and making it easier for users globally to access and interact with the Sei ecosystem.

With this integration, Bitget Wallet now supports native Sei token transfers, in-app trading, and live price tracking. Users can bridge assets from major blockchains like Solana and BNB Chain into Sei through Bitget Wallet's cross-chain infrastructure, which spans over 30 networks. Trading is powered by Super DEX, Bitget Wallet's aggregator connecting liquidity across more than 130 blockchains - allowing users to securely access the Sei ecosystem and interact with other networks from a single wallet interface.

"We're excited to support direct access to Sei through Bitget Wallet," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "By making Sei more accessible to our global user base, we're not only expanding the reach of one of the fastest-growing L1 networks, but also reinforcing our mission to make Web3 simpler, faster, and more rewarding for everyone."

Sei is a Layer-1 blockchain combining the best of Ethereum and Solana - the developer tooling, mindshare, and network effects of the EVM, with the performance and scalability of next-generation blockchains like Solana. Its architecture achieves block finality in under 400 milliseconds, making it one of the fastest blockchains currently available ."Expanding user access and improving ecosystem onboarding are key priorities," said Justin Barlow , Executive Director at Sei Development Foundation . "This integration with Bitget Wallet lowers the barriers for users to explore and interact with applications across the network."

As part of the rollout, Sei Ecosystem Month - a $700,000 initiative - is being launched to spotlight applications building on Sei and drive ecosystem engagement. The program will include trading competitions, quest-based activities, and new product experiences, all accessible through the Bitget Wallet app.

About Sei

Sei is a Layer-1 blockchain that combines the advantages of Ethereum and Solana: the dominant development standard of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei launched its mainnet in 2023, and has since processed billions of transactions across more than 18 million wallets. Currently on Devnet, Sei's V3 Giga update will make Sei 50x more performant than any existing EVM chain, serving as a groundbreaking new scaling approach for the Ethereum ecosystem. The team is backed by Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and many more

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, secure, and accessible for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

