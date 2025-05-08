Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asia-Pacific Data Centre Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, KT, NTT, Princeton Digital, Space DC, NEXTDC, And Canberra Data Centre


2025-05-08 10:46:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With fast-paced digital transformation, cloud deployment, and growing data consumption, the market is expanding in key nations. Hyperscale data center investments, 5G rollouts, and AI-based infrastructure also drive growth in the region.

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Centre Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific Data Center Market was worth US$ 26.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.70% from 2025 to 2033, reaching US$ 79.05 billion by 2033.
In the Asia-Pacific region, data centers are extremely popular because of the fast pace of digital transformation, high adoption of clouds, and proliferation in the consumption of data. Nations such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore are experiencing high investments in data center infrastructure. The high demand for 5G networks, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce sites is driving demand.

Governments and business organizations also value data sovereignty, and hence localized data centers are being built. Moreover, sustainability efforts have fueled the use of energy-efficient and green data centers. Owing to ever-increasing technology advancements and rising internet penetration in the region, the Asia-Pacific data center market will continue to grow steadily in the future.
Growth Drivers in the Asia-Pacific Data Center Market

Increase in Cloud Computing Adoption
Cloud computing is a key growth driver for the Asia-Pacific data center market. As more businesses are looking to adopt cloud-based offerings, the demand for data storage and processing facilities has accelerated. Operators such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are moving into new regions to meet the growing demand.

The growth of hybrid and multi-cloud models further reinforces the need for strong data center infrastructure. October 2024 - A new IDC report shows that almost 90% of Asia/Pacific businesses have substantial workloads in more than one public cloud. Genuine hybrid cloud deployments are on the rise, particularly in India, where 85% of organizations indicate they have workloads in such infrastructures.
Growth of E-Commerce and Digital Services
The explosive expansion of e-commerce websites and digital services in Asia-Pacific drives the need for data centers. Online shopping, digital payments, and OTT-based streaming solutions need robust and effective data storage and processing solutions. Booming e-commerce markets in countries such as China and India are witnessing enhanced investment in data center facilities for the facilitation of smooth online transactions and data security needs.

Southeast Asia, with over 600 million population, has a healthy digital consumer base. In 2023, 88.9% of the region's internet users employed smartphones, outpacing North American norms. By 2027, nearly 88% of the population, or roughly 402 million users, are anticipated to be involved in e-commerce, which indicates a rapid transition toward a digitally integrated economy fueled by convenience.
Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development
Various Asia-Pacific governments are investing in data center infrastructure and encouraging digitalization. Cloud adoption policies, cybersecurity rules, and smart city initiatives form a conducive data center growth landscape. Singapore, Japan, and Australia have pursued policies to woo foreign investments and establish green data centers with green energy sources. January 2025, The Japanese Government is set to urge industries such as data centers and semiconductor plants to move close to low-carbon energy clusters like offshore wind farms and nuclear facilities.
Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Data Center Market

Environmental Issues and High Energy Consumption
Data centers are very energy-intensive, creating environmental issues. As sustainability takes center stage, operators are challenged with lowering carbon footprints and implementing energy-efficient power and cooling solutions. The demand for environmentally friendly data centers and the integration of renewable energy complicates the growth of the industry.
Regulatory and Compliance Challenges
Varied data privacy laws and compliance procedures exist in countries across the Asia-Pacific region. It is tricky for data center operators to operate under these sets of rules, particularly when they deal with cross-border data flows. Governments are enacting stringent data sovereignty and cybersecurity legislation that forces businesses to spend on compliance solutions and onshore data centers.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • KT Corporation
  • NTT Ltd.
  • Princeton Digital Group
  • Space DC Pte Ltd.
  • NEXTDC Ltd
  • Canberra Data Centre

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.95 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $79.05 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7%
Regions Covered Asia Pacific


Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Asia Pacific Data Centre Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Data Center Size
6.2 By Tier Type
6.3 By Absorption
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Country
7. Key Industry Trends
7.1 Smartphone Users
7.2 Data Traffic Per Smartphone
7.3 Mobile Data Speed
7.4 Broadband Data Speed
7.5 Fiber Connectivity Network
7.6 Regulatory Framework
7.6.1 Australia
7.6.2 China
7.6.3 Hong Kong
7.6.4 India
7.6.5 Indonesia
7.6.6 Japan
7.6.7 Malaysia
7.6.8 New Zealand
7.6.9 Philippines
7.6.10 Singapore
7.6.11 South Korea
7.6.12 Taiwan
7.6.13 Thailand
7.6.14 Vietnam
7.7 Value Chain & Distribution Channel Analysis
8. Data Center Size
8.1 Large
8.2 Massive
8.3 Medium
8.4 Mega
8.5 Small
9. Tier Type
9.1 Tier 1 and 2
9.2 Tier 3
9.3 Tier 4
10. Absorption
10.1 Non-Utilized
10.2 Utilized
10.2.1 Hyperscale
10.2.2 Retail
10.2.3 Wholesale
11. End User
11.1 BFSI
11.2 Cloud
11.3 E-Commerce
11.4 Government
11.5 Manufacturing
11.6 Media & Entertainment
11.7 Telecom
11.8 Other End User
12. Country
12.1 Australia
12.2 China
12.3 India
12.4 Indonesia
12.5 Japan
12.6 Malaysia
12.7 Rest of APAC
13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Competition
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threats
15. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

MENAFN08052025004107003653ID1109524722

