The Victory Bank To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Horsham Branch With An Exclusive CD Special, Business Offers, And Grand Prize Trip To Maui, Hawaii
Special Promotions and Contests
Starting June 2, participants can text“Victory” to 527-955-7422 to receive a unique“Game” code. When they visit the Horsham branch during the week of June 2–6, they'll have their code decoded on-site to reveal an instant prize-which could include a KitchenAid Mixer, Samsung Smart TV, Phillies tickets, propane grill, and more .
All codes must be redeemed by 4 PM EST on Friday, June 6. Click here for full Game rules.
The week culminates with a separate Grand Prize“Sweepstakes” Drawing for a trip for two to Maui, Hawaii. To be eligible, participants must open an account** and submit their entry by 3 PM EST on June 6. The winner will be announced at 5:45 PM, and must be present to win. Click here for full Sweepstakes rules.
Available All Week
- CD Special: 4.5% APY* for 22 weeks (opened in person at Horsham branch) New Business Account Offers: Special incentives available exclusively for businesses opening accounts in person at the Horsham branch Money Machine: One turn per guest to grab as much cash as possible Popcorn Machine: Free fresh popcorn served daily Sweet Treats: Cool off with complimentary frozen treats (available all summer!) Hospitality Tent: Open daily with refreshments and opportunities to meet bank staff The Victory Bank Foundation: Learn more about the Foundation's mission and community initiatives
Daily Schedule of Events
Monday, June 2 – Opening Day Kickoff!
- Big Prize Giveaway: KitchenAid Mixer 12:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 1:00 – 4:00 PM: Family entertainment including a visit from Bluey, face painting, balloon artist, and goody bags
Tuesday, June 3 – Phillies Day
- Big Prize Giveaway: Two tickets to four Phillies games with parking 4:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Greater Bucks-Mont Chamber of Commerce
Wednesday, June 4 – Financial Wellness Focus
- Big Prize Giveaway: Samsung - 55" Class Q60D Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM: Adult Financial Literacy Course with lunch, presented by Bill Vitiello and Rosalia Hoffman of The Victory Bank (registration required ). Space is limited.
Thursday, June 5 – Business Owner Spotlight
- Big Prize Giveaway: 3-Burner Propane Grill 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Business Seminar with Alan Scholnick, PCC, CPC, CPA, CGMA, MST, MAOL, ELI-MP. Includes lunch (registration required ). Space is limited. 2:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Chamber of Greater Montgomery County
Friday, June 6 – Grand Finale!
- Grand Prize Drawing: Trip for Two to Maui, Hawaii (5:45 PM – must be present to win) 4:00 – 6:00 PM: Food from Nick's Roast Beef Food Truck 5:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Bluey returns, along with face painting and balloon artistry
*The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) provided is accurate as of 06/02/2025 and is subject to change. This offer expires on 06/06/2025. Early withdrawal may incur a substantial penalty. Fees associated with the account could reduce actual earnings.
A minimum deposit of $500.00 required to open. All rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without prior notice. Call 610-948-9000 for current rates. Accounts must be opened in person at the Horsham branch.
Valid for both regular and IRA certificates of deposit.
**No purchase necessary. For full sweepstakes and game details, and event registration, visit .
FDIC-Insured – Equal Housing Lender
CONTACT:
Owen Magers
Administrative Assistant to the CEO, Investor Relations
610-948-9000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment