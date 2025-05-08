The Victory Bank To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Horsham Branch With An Exclusive CD Special, Business Offers, And Grand Prize Trip To Maui, Hawaii

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HORSHAM, Pa., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its second retail branch, located at 100 Gibraltar Road, Horsham, PA 19044, with a week-long series of events from June 2 through June 6, 2025. The celebration features daily prize giveaways, family entertainment, business seminars, and exclusive offers-including a CD Special of 4.5% APY* for 22 weeks and special promotions for new business accounts opened in person at the Horsham location.

Special Promotions and Contests

Starting June 2, participants can text“Victory” to 527-955-7422 to receive a unique“Game” code. When they visit the Horsham branch during the week of June 2–6, they'll have their code decoded on-site to reveal an instant prize-which could include a KitchenAid Mixer, Samsung Smart TV, Phillies tickets, propane grill, and more .

All codes must be redeemed by 4 PM EST on Friday, June 6. Click here for full Game rules.

The week culminates with a separate Grand Prize“Sweepstakes” Drawing for a trip for two to Maui, Hawaii. To be eligible, participants must open an account** and submit their entry by 3 PM EST on June 6. The winner will be announced at 5:45 PM, and must be present to win. Click here for full Sweepstakes rules.

Available All Week



CD Special: 4.5% APY* for 22 weeks (opened in person at Horsham branch)

New Business Account Offers: Special incentives available exclusively for businesses opening accounts in person at the Horsham branch

Money Machine: One turn per guest to grab as much cash as possible

Popcorn Machine: Free fresh popcorn served daily

Sweet Treats: Cool off with complimentary frozen treats (available all summer!)

Hospitality Tent: Open daily with refreshments and opportunities to meet bank staff The Victory Bank Foundation: Learn more about the Foundation's mission and community initiatives



Daily Schedule of Events

Monday, June 2 – Opening Day Kickoff!



Big Prize Giveaway: KitchenAid Mixer

12:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce 1:00 – 4:00 PM: Family entertainment including a visit from Bluey, face painting, balloon artist, and goody bags



Tuesday, June 3 – Phillies Day



Big Prize Giveaway: Two tickets to four Phillies games with parking 4:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Greater Bucks-Mont Chamber of Commerce

Wednesday, June 4 – Financial Wellness Focus



Big Prize Giveaway: Samsung - 55" Class Q60D Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM: Adult Financial Literacy Course with lunch, presented by Bill Vitiello and Rosalia Hoffman of The Victory Bank (registration required ). Space is limited.

Thursday, June 5 – Business Owner Spotlight



Big Prize Giveaway: 3-Burner Propane Grill

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Business Seminar with Alan Scholnick, PCC, CPC, CPA, CGMA, MST, MAOL, ELI-MP. Includes lunch (registration required ). Space is limited. 2:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Chamber of Greater Montgomery County



Friday, June 6 – Grand Finale!



Grand Prize Drawing: Trip for Two to Maui, Hawaii (5:45 PM – must be present to win)

4:00 – 6:00 PM: Food from Nick's Roast Beef Food Truck

5:00 PM: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony with the Eastern Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Bluey returns, along with face painting and balloon artistry

*The Annual Percentage Yield (APY) provided is accurate as of 06/02/2025 and is subject to change. This offer expires on 06/06/2025. Early withdrawal may incur a substantial penalty. Fees associated with the account could reduce actual earnings.

A minimum deposit of $500.00 required to open. All rates, terms, and conditions are subject to change without prior notice. Call 610-948-9000 for current rates. Accounts must be opened in person at the Horsham branch.

Valid for both regular and IRA certificates of deposit.

**No purchase necessary. For full sweepstakes and game details, and event registration, visit .

FDIC-Insured – Equal Housing Lender

CONTACT:

Owen Magers

Administrative Assistant to the CEO, Investor Relations

610-948-9000