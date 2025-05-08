Statue Of Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali Set For Lewiston Unveiling May 31

Sculptor Zenos Frudakis works on wax casts of his Muhammad Ali statue at the Laran Bronze Foundry in Chester, Pa.

Sculptor Zenos Frudakis with bronze casts of his Muhammad Ali statue at the Laran Bronze Foundry in Chester, Pa.

Sculptor Zenos Frudakis working on his 10-foot Muhammad Ali statue in clay at his studio outside Philadelphia.

Work by acclaimed sculptor Zenos Frudakis honors the legacy of 'The Greatest' near site of iconic 1965 rematch with Sonny Liston

- Zenos FrudakisPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A towering 10-foot bronze statue honoring Muhammad Ali will be publicly unveiled Saturday, May 31, at 2 p.m., in downtown Lewiston, Maine, commemorating the iconic 1965 rematch between Ali and Sonny Liston.Created by renowned Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis , the statue captures a young Ali in a moment of poised triumph and courage, standing as a tribute not only to his boxing legacy but also to his enduring social impact.“This sculpture reflects Ali's grace, strength, and moral courage,” said Frudakis.“He was a true original-a man who stood firm in his convictions and inspired the world through his words and actions as much as his fists.”The statue will be installed at the entrance to Bates Mill No. 5 at 65 Main St. - just 200 feet from the Auburn bridge-positioned as a gateway to the city and visible to more than 32,000 vehicles daily.Artist and Lewiston native Charlie Hewitt , who co-initiated the project with Lewiston architect and developer Tom Platz over a decade ago, emphasized the statue's deeper meaning.“This is more than a tribute to a great athlete,” said Hewitt.“It's a recognition of resilience, transformation, and dignity. To bring a monumental sculpture of a young Black Muslim man to a town with its own history of discrimination and exclusion is an act of healing and connection.”Platz, who attended the May 25th, 1965, fight as a seventh-grader with his father, led the fundraising effort through private donations from local banks, businesses, and individuals.“Ali was a major part of Lewiston's history,” said Platz.“This statue celebrates our roots in diversity, immigration, and resilience. There's no better time to honor that.”The original bout was relocated to Lewiston after Boston withdrew due to security threats. In just 17 days, local promoter Sam Michael transformed the Central Maine Youth Center (now Androscoggin Bank Colisée) into a boxing venue, bringing the world's attention to this mill town for one unforgettable night.The Ali-Liston bout remains one of boxing's most debated and celebrated matches. Though brief, the fight etched Lewiston into the annals of sports lore.For media inquiries and interviews with sculptor Zenos Frudakis, contact John XuerebEmail: ...Phone: 610-470-8066About Zenos FrudakisContemporary Philadelphia-based sculptor Zenos Frudakis has been a professional working sculptor for nearly five decades. In that time, he has created more than 125 monumental works in public and private collections throughout the U.S. and abroad. An alumnus of Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a master's in fine art from the University of Pennsylvania. Zenos' emphasis has been the figure and the portrait, as demonstrated in his many monumental figure/portrait works, individual portrait busts and bas-reliefs. He excels at expressing the character and vitality of his subjects while capturing an accurate likeness. Zenos portfolio includes figure sculpture, animals, bas-reliefs, portraits -- both busts and paintings -of living and historical individuals, and poetic/philosophical sculpture with a socially conscious sensibility. .

