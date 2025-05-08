403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Industry And Advanced Technology Unveils Agenda, Features For The Fourth Edition Of Make It In The Emirates
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber:
-
All that the UAE has accomplished is built on the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Industry is a key driver of economic diversification, and a catalyst for building national capabilities and job creation.
Make it in the Emirates is a comprehensive and integrated economic program that supports the growth of the UAE economy.
We continue to develop a solid legislative framework that supports a competitive, resilient, high-quality, and sustainable industrial sector
We are working to ensure the sustainability of supply chains in vital industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, electrical equipment, electronics, and space technologies.
Our goal is to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and AI to transform the UAE into a regional and global hub for future industries.
The National ICV Program has achieved remarkable growth with cumulative local spending in the industrial sector reaching AED 347 billion. These achievements are not just numbers, they represent real factories, meaningful job opportunities, and a stronger national economy.
-
The UAE has developed an exceptional model of resilience, adaptability, and sustainable economic growth
The UAE a destination of choice for investment, manufacturing, export, and attracting exceptional talent and expertise
The UAE strongly supports fair and free trade with all its partners and continues to collaborate with the international community to build an inclusive and dynamic economic system
-
Through our collective efforts, we will build a future where the Made in the Emirates mark will stand as a symbol of the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability.
Industrial exports rose to AED 197 billion in 2024, a 68% increase compared to 2020.
-
Our success stories are a source of national pride
Make it in the Emirates was launched under the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology
Make it in the Emirates is where ambition meets opportunity.
The upcoming edition will be exceptional in terms of outcomes, with the announcement of numerous projects and investment opportunities across 12 vital sectors
For the first time, Make it in the Emirates 2025 will host a pavilion dedicated to Emirati handicrafts and heritage industries
The Industrialists Career Exhibition will highlight job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector
-
Event takes place under the theme“Advanced Industries. Accelerated.”
Announcement made during a press conference organized by the UAE Government Media Office.
-
The UAE Handicraft category will be introduced for the first time, supporting creative industries and helping to preserve Emirati heritage.
Exhibition space expands to 68,000 square meters, with an increase in locally manufactured products on show.
Over 30,000 visitors and more than 700 entities will participate in Make it in the Emirates 2025.
Artificial Intelligence and Industry 5.0 to be key themes of Make it in the Emirates 2025.
The platform gathers industry leaders to explore the future of smart manufacturing and supports investors and startups.
The four-day event will feature a series of panel discussions and highlight national success stories.
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center will host the expansive space needed to accommodate the event's growth.
AED 143 billion in offtake agreements have been announced over the past three editions.
-
Increasing the industrial sector's contribution to GDP.
Developing a solid legislative framework that supports a competitive, resilient, high-quality, and sustainable industrial sector.
Ensuring the sustainability of supply chains in vital industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, electrical equipment, electronics, space technologies and building materials.
Accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.
Transforming the UAE into a regional and global hub for future industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment