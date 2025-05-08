Eyekandy Launches The 'Sales Ambassadortm' - The World's First Digital Human Super Salesperson For Every Point Of Purchase
Guide. Sell. Upsell. 24/7.
The Sales AmbassadorTM delivers real-time, human-like product guidance online, in-store, and on social - transforming passive browsing into confident buying. It's the first solution of its kind to offer 'instant-on' integration at scale, in most languages, across all retail touchpoints, driving real commercial impact from day one. It understands individual shopper needs and makes product recommendations based on them. In addition, it delivers a compelling augmented reality experience to further recreate the instore experience.
Built to Perform Better Than Your Best Sales Rep - 24/7
Guide shoppers like real sales reps - across web, mobile, social, and even in-store kiosks
Drive conversions day and night with always-on product support and upselling intelligence
Accelerate sales with real-time product match guidance and brand storytelling
Win consistently at the point of purchase, no matter where it happens
Reduce returns by helping shoppers find the right product the first time
Human-like interaction that builds brand trust before the first click
Fluent in most languages
Plug-and-play deployment into existing eCommerce and retail infrastructure
Give Every Shopper a Personal Guide. Without Adding Headcount.
"Imagine deploying your most persuasive, knowledgeable salesperson to every product page, every store aisle, and every shopper's pocket," said Joe Golden, Product Director of Eyekandy. "That's what the Sales AmbassadorTM does. It doesn't just sell - it delights, personalises, and performs at every touchpoint."
With seamless integration into online stores, retail environments, and social shopping experiences, the Sales Ambassador is poised to become the most scalable and consistent salesperson in retail.
Retailers and brands ready to boost customer confidence, reduce returns, and unlock sales growth can visit eyekandy to learn more and request a live demo.
