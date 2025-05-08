Pizza Ranch Selects Branch As Corporate Provider Of Earned Wage Access, Cashless Tips

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Branch stood out in their ability to not only meet a need that was bigger than expected but also serve as a true partner to our business," said Pizza Ranch Operations & Profitability Project Manager Schuyler Noteboom. "Our franchisees have loved bringing Branch into their restaurants and have been blown away by the support they've received. We know this solution is going to continue to drive retention and excitement among our employees."

Pizza Ranch locations can sign up to use Branch's comprehensive payments platform to empower employees with fast, easy access to earnings at no cost, while streamlining their payroll processes. Locations will ultimately be able to offer same-day digital tip payments right after each shift and seamless digital banking tools with fee-free options. By switching to Branch, franchise owners can not only reduce costs with flexible, digital payment solutions, but also free up valuable time-enabling them to focus on delivering an even better guest experience.

"Offering a modern payments experience like Branch underscores Pizza Ranch's commitment to providing new and compelling ways to empower their employees and their franchise network," said Branch founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "With our unified platform, franchisees have a powerful solution that can not only help them operate more efficiently but also give employees greater financial stability and flexibility."

The partnership is now available to all Pizza Ranch corporate and franchise locations. For more information on how to implement Branch at your business, click here .

About Pizza Ranch

Cultivating its mission "To give every guest a legendary experience" since its inception in 1981, Pizza Ranch connects with its communities in a way that provides bridges for friends, family, and colleagues to come together. Today, Pizza Ranch is one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest with over 210 locations across 14 states in the U.S. The restaurant chain offers a unique "Buffet Your Way" concept that includes a wide selection of legendary pizzas, the Country's Best Chicken®, fresh salads, sides, and desserts. Pizza Ranch also owns, operates and franchises FunZone Arcades, which combine everyone's two favorite things – the brand's legendary buffet and an entertainment destination with the latest interactive and high-energy games for both kids and adults.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award-Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

