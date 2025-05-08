MUFG Announces New Head Of CLO

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG ), a global leader in financial services, proudly announces the appointment of John Clements as Managing Director, Head of CLO.

John will lead the origination, structuring and syndication efforts across the broadly syndicated, middle market, private credit, and infrastructure CLO platforms. Based in New York, John will report to Ann Tran, Managing Director, International Head of Securitized Products.

Ann Tran, Managing Director, International Head of Securitized Products , commented: "MUFG is a leader in the CLO space, where we've provided innovative structuring solutions and executed debut transactions for CLO managers. With John's experience, we will continue to provide trusted insight and solutions for clients. We're thrilled to welcome John and look forward to the continued growth in our CLO business."

Prior to joining MUFG, John was Managing Director, Head of CLO Primary at Barclays since 2018. He previously spent 17 years at Citigroup, including as Managing Director, Co-Head of CLO Primary, and also held positions at JP Morgan Chase and Chase Manhattan Bank.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquarted financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit .

Media Contact:

Benjamin Glaser

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.

