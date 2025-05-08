Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Media Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Media Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Global Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Media Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Drivers, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Recent data indicates that the artificial intelligence AI in media market size has grown exponentially in recent years. The market, valued at $10.14 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow to $13.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 35.3%. Such noteworthy growth during the historic period can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for content personalization, a surge in the integration of AI within social media applications, along with the rising trend of personalized content, social media expansion, and video-content creation.

What's Driving the Exponential Growth of the AI in Media Market?

A significant driver of growth in the AI in media market is the rising number of social media users. Social media platforms, which allow users to generate, disseminate, and interact with content, serve as indispensable tools connecting people across vast distances, instantly delivering news and entertainment, and providing businesses a platform to reach wider audiences. By personalizing content recommendations, moderating harmful posts, and improving user interactions through automation and chatbots, AI enhances user experience on these platforms. For instance, the US-based software company Sprout Social reported that as of February 2025, the number of social media users reached 5.42 billion, with each user interacting with an average of 6.83 different social networks each month. Hence, the rising number of social media users is fueling the growth of the AI in media market.

Who Are The Key Players In The AI In Media Market?

Among the major companies operating in the AI in media market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Gracenote Inc., Red Bee Media Limited, Vimeo Inc., Avid Technology Inc., Appen Limited, Hootsuite Inc., Gravity Media Group Limited, Brightcove Inc., LoopMe Limited, and Vizrt Group AS.

What Are The Emerging Trends in the AI in Media Market?

Companies in the AI in media market are focusing on developing innovative solutions such as AI-powered media scoring tools that assess the quality, relevance, and impact of media content, and optimize the effectiveness of media campaigns. For instance, in October 2024, LoopMe, a UK-based media company, launched Brand Outcome Scores BOS, an AI-powered media scoring tool. The scoring system optimizes ad performance by predicting key brand metrics such as awareness, consideration, and purchase intent, providing predictive scoring that enables advertisers to make data-driven decisions across various platforms, including mobile video, connected TV CTV, and display ads.

How Is The AI In Media Market Segmented?

The AI in media market is segmented as follows:

1 By Solution: Hardware Or Equipment, Services

2 By Software Type: Content Distribution, Workflow Automation, Audience Analysis

3 By Application: Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning And Management, Sales And Marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions

And the Sub-segments are:

1 By Hardware or Equipment: AI-Optimized Processors GPUs, TPUs, FPGAs, Edge AI Devices, AI-Powered Cameras & Sensors, AI Workstations & Servers

2 By Services: AI Consulting And Integration Services, AI-Powered Content Creation Services, AI-Driven Media Analytics Services, AI-Based Personalization And Recommendation Services

What Are The Regional Insights Of The AI In Media Market?

North America was the largest region in the AI in media market in 2024 and remains a significant contributor. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers AI in media markets in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

