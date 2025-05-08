Worthy Wealth Senior Living Launches Investment Opportunity To Capitalize On Growing Senior Housing Demand

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Worthy Wealth, Inc., a next-generation personal finance platform offering high-yield, impact-driven private credit alternatives, is pleased to announce the launch of Worthy Wealth Senior Living, an income-generating investment designed to deliver strong returns while transforming senior communities across the United States.

The U.S. senior population is rapidly expanding, creating a substantial and growing need for high-quality senior living options. Worthy Wealth Senior Living is uniquely positioned to address this demand by identifying underperforming facilities with significant potential for improvement. The company's focused strategy encompasses replacing management with proven teams, modernizing facilities, introducing enriching programs, and implementing effective revenue-generating strategies. This comprehensive approach not only aims to increase the value of the properties but also to create vibrant and supportive environments for residents.

“Worthy Wealth is proud to offer an investment that combines strong return potential with real-world human impact,” said Sally Outlaw, CEO of Worthy Wealth.“By revitalizing senior communities, we're helping retirees live better, while giving investors of all sizes an accessible way to grow their money with purpose and greater stability - something especially valued in today's volatile market. With a minimum investment of just $100, this is an opportunity designed to be both powerful and inclusive.”

To fuel its growth and capitalize on this market opportunity, Worthy Wealth Senior Living is offering shares of preferred stock to both retail and institutional investors. This investment offers compelling potential returns, including:

- Attractive Current Yield: A targeted annualized yield of 15% net - comprised of quarterly dividends and profit sharing

- Quarterly Dividends: 5% APY for the first three years and 7% APY thereafter.

- Profit Sharing: Investors will receive 60% of the net profits generated upon the sale of each property.

- Minimum Investment: An accessible entry point with a minimum investment of just $100 (10 shares at $10 per share).

- Target Term: A 5-year target term

Funds raised through this offering will be used to acquire underperforming senior living facilities in desirable markets, finance necessary upgrades and operational enhancements, and cover essential management and administrative costs.

Worthy Wealth Senior Living invites interested investors to learn more about this opportunity and become a part of their mission to create value and enhance senior living.

To learn more about Worthy Wealth Senior Living and this investment opportunity, please visit .

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only through a Qualified Offering Statement and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

David Bacon

Worthy Wealth, Inc.

+1 678-646-6791 ext. 7803

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.