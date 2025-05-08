403
Emaar Development Records 28% Growth In Property Sales Reaching To AED 16.5 Billion (US$ 4.5 Billion) Backlog Crosses AED 100 Billion (US$ 27 Billion)
Key Highlights of the Results:
Emaar Development's Revenue increased by 43% to AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion)
EBITDA increased by 48% to AED 2.5 billion (US$ 683 million), EBITDA margin of 50%.
Net Profit before tax increased by 49% to AED 2.8 billion (US$ 753 million); a net margin of 55%.
Sales Growth: Emaar Development achieved property sales of AED 16.5 billion (US$ 4.5 billion); an increase of 28% over Q1 2024 sales of AED 12.9 billion (US$ 3.5 billion). The success of 12 projects launches across all the masterplans during Q1 2025 further underscores Emaar's market leadership and positions the company for sustained future growth.
Backlog Growth: Enhanced by record sales during Q1 2025, revenue backlog reached to AED 100.1 billion (US$ 27.3 billion) as of 31 March 2025; an increase of 52% from Q1 2024 indicating a significant increase in revenue in the forthcoming years.
Revenue Growth: Emaar Development recorded Revenue of AED 5 billion (US$ 1.4 billion) in Q1 2025, a 43% increase compared to Q1 2024.
Profitability: The company recorded Net Profit (before tax) of AED 2.8 billion (US$ 753 million); an increase of 49% as compared to Q1 2024.
Customer Satisfaction: Emaar remains focused on delivering high-quality services, ensuring strong customer satisfaction and fostering lasting relationships.
Sustainability: The company continues to implement sustainable practices in resource use, waste management, and environmental stewardship.
