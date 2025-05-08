Lear Capital Reveals Gold As Critical Hedge Against AI-Driven Economic Uncertainty

New Report Details How Artificial Intelligence Arms Race Could Drive Gold Prices

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a trusted leader in precious metals since 1997, today released a new market analysis examining how artificial intelligence (AI) advancements are reshaping the global economy and contributing to conditions that historically favor gold as a stable store of value.

The comprehensive report , titled "The AI Revolution: Global Power, Economy, and National Defense – How Gold Could Hedge the Uncertainties of the AI Era," details how the global AI arms race between major powers is driving unprecedented government spending, creating inflationary pressures, and increasing economic volatility.

"As nations pour trillions into AI development to secure technological supremacy, we're witnessing fundamental economic shifts that validate what Lear Capital has advised clients for decades – precious metals play a crucial role in protecting wealth during uncertain times," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "The convergence of massive government spending, rising national debt, and potential job displacement creates the perfect conditions for gold to serve as a financial safeguard."

Inflation Risk : The multi-trillion dollar investments required for AI supremacy are contributing to inflationary pressures as governments and corporations compete for limited resources

Government Debt Expansion : With U.S. debt surpassing $36 trillion and continuing to grow, interest payments are consuming an ever-larger portion of the federal budget

Market Volatility : AI-powered trading, market manipulation, and automation of jobs are creating economic uncertainties that traditional financial assets may struggle to weather Increasing Central Bank Gold Reserves : Nations worldwide are accelerating gold acquisitions to unprecedented levels, signaling concerns about long-term financial stability

The report comes at a pivotal time, with gold prices having already reached $3,500 per ounce in April. This strong performance validates central banks' strategic shift toward gold as a hedge against economic uncertainties.

"While AI represents the future of technological advancement, gold remains the foundation of stability – a tangible asset that has withstood centuries of economic evolution," added DeMeritt. "In a world increasingly controlled by algorithms and digital systems, gold offers financial independence that digital currencies simply cannot match."

The full report examines how different nations are approaching AI development, the associated economic impacts, and practical strategies for investors to protect their portfolios amid these transformative changes.

For access to the complete report and to learn more about precious metals investment opportunities, visit learcapital or call (800) 576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions on gold and silver. With a commitment to transparency and customer education, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies.

