Events Becomes Title Sponsor And Official Ticketing Partner Of FIM Speedway Grand Prix In Gorzów, Poland

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership marks another major milestone in Events's expansion across Europe and its increased presence in the global motorsports arena. Events will power the full event technology experience for SGP Gorzów – from seamless ticketing to enhanced fan engagement – bringing the excitement of world-class motorsports to fans across Europe and beyond. Events's platform provides a fully integrated, multilingual ticketing experience alongside dynamic, real-time engagement tools that enhance how fans connect with the event.

"Our platform is designed to be the home of the world's best events," said Stephen Partridge, President, Co-Founder, and COO of Events. "Powering the end-to-end ticketing and fan engagement experience at SGP Gorzów not only underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge event technology but also strengthens our presence in the global motorsports arena. We're proud to bring our innovative approach to one of Poland's premier speedway events."

As the title sponsor, Events's branding will be prominently displayed across digital platforms, social media, and select on-site activations at the race venue with Event Ticketing Technology Platform category exclusivity.

"We're thrilled to partner with Events to elevate the fan experience at SGP Gorzów," said Stal Gorzów President, Dariusz Wróbel. "Their technology will help us deliver seamless ticketing and dynamic engagement, enriching the fan experience and setting a new standard in "

Events helps event creators manage, market, and monetize the entire lifecycle of an event, from local fundraisers to global festivals, sporting events, and more. With end-to-end event management solutions, Events gives creators access to a suite of tools at every step. The platform offers à la carte or bundled solutions to sell, promote, sponsor, and execute events all connected through powerful insights to help ensure a smooth event experience from start to finish.

For more information about Events, please visit events .

About Events

Events powers a two-sided marketplace and platform that helps passionate individuals create, promote, discover, and enjoy events. Events's platform helps event organizers seamlessly execute their events and allows event goers to discover, interact, and transact with the events they love. Events offers a robust ecosystem that supports millions of event creators worldwide, catering to various interests for in person, hybrid, and virtual events. From the prestigious All-In Summit, the world's leading podcast for business, technology, and investing, to the Rise Festival lantern in the Mojave Desert outside of Las Vegas, the event calendar on NewYork, the transformative Archangel Summit, and movie experiences at the iconic Mayfair Theatre in Ottawa-Events technology is the driving force behind unforgettable moments worldwide.

Video: The most meaningful moments in our lives, powered by Events

Art and Logos

You may download the logos from Events here .

SOURCE Events