Scientific Games Wins Three 2025 American Business Awards For Lottery Retail Technology Innovation And Instant Scratch Game Achievement

MENAFN - PR Newswire)said, "It's an incredible honor to have SCiQ and PlayCentral Powered by SCiQ recognized with 2025 Gold American Business Awards. These awards reflect the strength of our innovation and the dedication of our teams to modernizing the retail lottery experience. We're also deeply proud of Joe Bennett's Silver Award. Joe's leadership across three decades has helped define secure instant game manufacturing for Scientific Games and the industry during his tenure."

This year, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted to the ABAs. Winners were scored by more than 300 professionals worldwide during a rigorous judging process evaluating innovation, integrity, effectiveness, creativity and growth. The Gold Award represents the highest honor in each category, reserved for the top-scoring entry, with the Silver Award representing the second-highest honor. The ABAs are nicknamed "Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned."

SCiQ is Scientific Games' groundbreaking ecosystem designed to transform lottery instant game retailing. It brings advanced inventory management, security, and real-time sales tracking to retail locations, providing retailers, lotteries and players with a smarter, more secure way to sell and purchase instant games. PlayCentral Powered by SCiQ extends the SCiQ ecosystem to lottery self-service retail environments. Integrating SCiQ technology into PlayCentral HD self-service vending machines allows for unprecedented inventory control, improved game security and seamless retail operations, enhancing the player experience while optimizing lottery revenues.

Over his 34-year career at Scientific Games, Joe Bennett has driven significant advancements in digital transformation, manufacturing efficiency and security innovation. He led the transition to a fully integrated digital production ecosystem and introduced patented encryption technologies that protect the integrity of instant lottery games. Under his leadership, Scientific Games now produces more than 53 billion secure, high-quality instant games annually. Bennett retired from the company in April 2025.

With operations on five continents, Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

SCiQ®, PlayCentral HD® and PlayCentral Powered by SCiQ® are trademarks of Scientific Games. ©2025 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC