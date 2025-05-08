Zenni Optical Launches I Run For, A Mental Health Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The digital-first campaign highlights the transformative connection between movement and mental well-being, encouraging people to reflect on why they run - whether it's for clarity, for connection, or simply for joy. The campaign also showcases the brand's notable product innovation:, a collection of prescription-ready sports sunglasses built for peak performance and personal expression.

To give back during Mental Health Awareness Month, Zenni will also donate 1% of ZunniesTM proceeds in May to Bring Change to Mind , reinforcing the brand's commitment to raising awareness and supporting youth mental health. "We're thrilled to partner once again with Zenni on an initiative that supports our work in normalizing mental health conversations for all. Movement plays a powerful role in supporting mental clarity and wellness, and Zenni's ZunniesTM line was created to make it easier-and more enjoyable-to get moving. With 1% of proceeds being donated to our organization, this contribution will help us take another step toward our goal of ending the stigma surrounding mental health," says Pamela Harrington, Executive Director, Bring Change to Mind.

The campaign will come to life in-person at the NYCRUNS Summer Loving Fest on Governors Island, May 10–11 , where Zenni will serve as an official sponsor. The two-day event will offer attendees a hands-on look at ZunniesTM in action. With Team ZunniesTM participating on-site, attendees are encouraged to join the run, try out the eyewear, join Zenni's activities and giveaways onsite, and share their own personal "I Run For" stories as part of a growing community-led conversation around mental health.

"At Zenni, we believe that vision goes beyond eyewear-it's about helping people express the best version of themselves," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni Optical . "With 'I Run For', we're proud to merge performance, purpose, and personal expression, empowering people to move for their mental health while feeling confident and supported in the right frames. Zenni is committed to accessibility, and our ZunniesTM line offers high-performance eyewear at an affordable price point, ensuring that more active individuals can experience the clarity, protection, and confidence they need to be at their best."

The ZunniesTM collection delivers sport-ready, prescription-perfect eyewear with performance-driven features that never sacrifice style or optical clarity:



Prescription-Ready Customization : Get clear vision with Rx lenses tailored to your needs, including custom tints and polarized lens options. Non-Rx also available.

Built for Comfor t: The exceptionally lightweight frames, combined with adjustable nose pads and temples, ensure a secure, bounce-free, and slip-free fit during even the most intense workouts. Full Coverage Protection : Wide, wraparound lenses provide 100% UV-blocking, impact-resistant protection designed for life in motion.

"I Run For" marks the latest in Zenni's commitment to combining style, self-expression, and purpose-supporting how people see the world, and how they feel in it. For more information, visit [Zunnies/Collabs ] and join the conversation @ZenniOptical using #IRunFor.

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective glasses and sunglasses curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at under $10, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Monster Jam, Ghost Gaming and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Jrue Holiday, Sam Cassell and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zenni/press .

