Iconic Socal Residential Designer Anita Jacobi Wins Prestigious Award From Luxe Magazine
Founded and led by Anita Jacobi, Orange Coast Interior Design is a full-service interior design firm based in Southern California, specializing in high-end residential and boutique commercial projects. With a strong focus on creating spaces that are both elevated and deeply personal, the firm has become known for its signature California-modern aesthetic-effortlessly blending clean lines, natural textures, and timeless sophistication.
Our residential work ranges from expansive coastal estates and custom new builds to full-home renovations, with an emphasis on indoor-outdoor living, layered luxury, and functionality tailored to each client's lifestyle. Commercially, we've partnered with boutique offices, hospitality spaces, and lifestyle brands to craft environments that reflect both brand identity and high design sensibility.
With each project, we approach design as a deeply collaborative process-rooted in storytelling, refined details, and lasting impact. Our interiors balance form and function, merging beauty with livability to create environments that feel curated, yet welcoming.
Being featured among the top women in design by Luxe Magazine is a true career milestone, and one that reflects the passion and purpose behind every project we take on. We're proud to be part of a community of designers pushing boundaries and redefining what luxury means today.
To learn more and view the Luxe feature, visit
Anita Jacobi
Orange Coast Interior Design
+1 949-360-9936
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment