Real Estate Agent Ben Caballero Sets A New World Record - Again - With Nearly $4 Billion In Annual Home Sales

Ben Caballero, the No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S., set a new world record by selling nearly $4 billion in homes last year.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ben Caballero has done it for the fourth time. The nation's most productive real estate agent and a three-time world record title holder for new home sales has obliterated his own world record, setting an even higher standard for what one person can achieve in real estate.

In 2024, Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA , individually sold 7,722 new homes – more than any other real estate agent in history, totaling nearly $4 billion in transaction volume ($3.92 billion), according to audited Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data across Texas. Every home sale was individually listed by Caballero alone, not a team, making this an unmatched feat in the annals of the residential real estate industry.

A staggering achievement in real-world terms

To put this extraordinary production into perspective, if you laid $3.92 billion in one-dollar bills end to end, it would wrap around the Earth more than 15 times. Stack those bills, and the pile would rise over 266 miles high, or roughly 500 times the height of the world's tallest building.

Caballero's 7,722 home sales break down to over 21 home sales per day, including weekends and holidays. In a standard 40-hour work week, that's one closing every 26 minutes: faster than most people finish lunch.

A singular record in a league of his own

Three times, Caballero has been honored as a Guinness World Records title holder for“Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent.” He first set the record in 2016, then broke it in 2018 and again in 2020. With this fourth world-record performance, Caballero continues to defy the industry's limits: not by building a massive team, but by individually leveraging a proprietary technology platform he created.

“Helping home builders create communities has given me more than I ever imagined,” said Caballero.“It's not just about breaking records: it's about giving my builder clients the best technology and opportunities for success – that's what earns trust. The 60-plus builders I work with rely on me – and my SpecDeck technology – and that responsibility drives everything I do.”

Since 2013, Caballero has been ranked the No. 1 individual real estate agent in the U.S. by RealTrends based on both the number of transactions and total sales volume. No other individual agent has come close to matching his consistency, scale, or innovation.

In the last 10 years, Caballero has sold over 54,000 homes, totaling nearly $24 billion.

A blueprint built on innovation

Honored repeatedly as one of the world's most innovative real estate agents, Caballero's success is deeply rooted in technology. More than a decade ago, he pioneered a system to ensure accuracy and increase the MLS listing speed and marketing process for homebuilders, something no one had done at the time. His builder tech became the launching pad for his ascent to the top.

Today, that technology has evolved into SpecDeck, a powerful, award-winning tech platform that automates and manages homebuilder MLS listings with precision. SpecDeck is now used not only by Caballero but more than his 60+ builder clients in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

“SpecDeck is my secret sauce,” Caballero explained.“Builders are now using it to control data MLS accuracy, streamline the listing process, and increase their ROI by selling homes faster.”

Six decades of service – and still going

An octogenarian, Caballero remains at the top of his game. He became a licensed Realtor at age 21 and went on to become an award-winning homebuilder before launching HomesUSA.

A second-generation Cuban American, U.S. Air Force veteran, and longtime Texan living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, Caballero has dedicated his career to improving how homes are sold and how builders benefit from better systems.

And he shows no signs of slowing down.

“Real estate isn't just a numbers game,” he added.“It's about progress. Every home sold means a family has moved forward, a builder has created new neighborhoods, and a system has worked better. I'm proud to be part of that story as I want it to keep getting better.”

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA®

Ben Caballero, founder and CEO of HomesUSA, is a three-time Guinness World Records title holder for 'Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell-side real estate agent – current.' Ranked by REAL Trends as America's top real estate agent for home sales since 2013, Ben is the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only individual real estate agent to exceed $3 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year (2022). He is also the first agent to exceed $2 billion (2018, 2019, 2020) and the first to exceed $1 billion (2015, 2016, 2017). Ben, an award-winning innovator and technology pioneer, works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. His podcast series is widely available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube. Learn more at HomesUSA |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

