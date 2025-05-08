Seychelles: Appointment Of The Utilities Regulatory Commission

The Office of the President is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Utilities Regulatory Commission, effective 1st May 2025.

The Commission is mandated to regulate the electricity, water, and sewage sectors, as well as other connected or incidental matters, in accordance with its statutory responsibilities.

To ensure continuity in the execution of its mandate, the following appointments have been made with staggered terms:

. Mr Philippe Morin – Commissioner for a 5-year term

. Mr Steve Mussard – Commissioner for a 5-year term

. Mrs Noella Brioche – Commissioner for a 4-year term

. Mr Daniel Gappy – Commissioner for a 4-year term

. Mrs Daniella Larue – Commissioner for a 3-year term

The Commissioners will then choose a Chairperson and a Vice-Chairperson amongst themselves.

The Office of the President extends its best wishes to the newly appointed Commissioners as they undertake this important national responsibility.

