Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Launches Regional Workshop To Advance West Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (WARDIP)

The ECOWAS Commission, in partnership with the World Bank-funded West Africa Regional Digital Integration Project (WARDIP), officially launched a two-day Technical Workshop on Policy Coordination and Knowledge Exchange on Connectivity Market Integration, on 7 May 2025 in Abuja, Nigeria. The workshop convenes key actors from ECOWAS Member States, telecommunications regulators, regional institutions, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to engage in forward-looking dialogue on improving broadband access and regulatory harmonisation across the region.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Folake OLAGUNJU, Acting Director of Digital Economy and Post at the ECOWAS Commission, emphasised the importance of aligning national digital agendas with regional objectives as set out in the ECOWAS Digital Sector Development Strategy (2024–2029). She called for greater synergy among Member States to bridge the digital divide and promote affordable, inclusive connectivity solutions.“This workshop must move us from coordination to commitment,” OLAGUNJU affirmed.“Only through shared ownership and concrete collaboration can we build an integrated digital market that truly serves our citizens.”

Engr. Waidi Abdulkareem, Assistant Director for Telecoms and Postal Services at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy of Nigeria, who chaired the workshop reaffirmed Nigeria's strong commitment to regional integration through digital infrastructure and regulatory cooperation. He underscored the importance of cross-border collaboration in accelerating broadband expansion, fostering innovation, and ensuring no country is left behind in the region's digital transformation. He further expressed Nigeria's readiness to work alongside the ECOWAS Commission and its partners to implement harmonised frameworks that support inclusive growth and digital sovereignty across West Africa

The workshop is a key milestone in the implementation of Axis 2 of the ECOWAS Digital Strategy, which focuses on digital infrastructure development and broadband affordability. It is also directly linked to Component 2 of WARDIP, which aims to foster an enabling regulatory environment, stimulate private sector investment, and facilitate cross-border infrastructure development to support the region's digital integration goals.

Delivering the World Bank's intervention, Rocío Sánchez Figueroa, Senior Digital Development Specialist and Task Team Leader for WARDIP, underlined the critical role of regional organisations like ECOWAS in promoting harmonised digital markets. She stressed that lessons from other global regions show that regulatory coherence, strategic investment, and strong institutional coordination are key to lowering broadband costs and unlocking economic potential.

Over the course of the workshop, participants are exploring five core thematic areas: regional policy and regulatory frameworks; broadband accessibility and affordability; Universal Service Funds; the establishment of a Regional Internet Exchange Point; and the role of satellite technology in addressing coverage gaps. The workshop continues on 8 May 2025, culminating in the validation of key recommendations and a roadmap for coordinated implementation under ECOWAS Vision 2050. This initiative reflects the Commission's commitment to a people-centred and results-driven approach, ensuring that digital transformation policies are not only technically sound, but also tangibly improve the lives of citizens-by expanding access to information, creating jobs, and enhancing economic inclusion. It also responds to the expectations of policymakers, regulators, and development actors seeking greater alignment and accountability in the region's digital agenda.

