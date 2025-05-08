India Sends Strong Message: Pak Will Be Entirely Responsible For Consequences, Says FS Vikram Misri

MENAFN - Live Mint)Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on May 8 that any further action by Pakistan, is nothing but escalation and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately. Misri repeated that original escalation was seen in Pahalgam, and that India is responding in restrained manner.

"Any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today, is nothing but escalation by Pakistan once again , and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said at a special press conference here on Thursday.

In one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir , 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed when a group of terrorists attacked Baisaran valley in South Kashmir's Pahalgam on 22 April.

Misri reiterated that no Pakistani civilians were harmed in India's strike under Operation Sindoor and denied all claims by Pakistan related to civilian casualties. On allegations regarding the targeting of a dam, Misri said it is an absolute fabrication and blatant lie.

"Claim is a pretext for targeting Indian infrastructure of similar nature. Pakistan will be entirely responsible for consequences if this happens, Misri said.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir , the government said early Wednesday morning. In all, 9 areas have been targeted, the government said in the statement, codenaming the strike 'Operation Sindoor.'

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh , while addressing a press briefing on Thursday, said that Pakistan has increased unprovoked firing along the LoC and used mortars and heavy-calibre artillery for the purpose.

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Misri said that the offensive against Indian began with Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor was a retaliation.

“Pakistan's reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances... I don't need to remind where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr,” he said adding that Pakistan escalated the situation to which India responded.

"Choice is with Pakistan.'

Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN proscribed terrorists and also to terrorists proscribed by many countries, Misri said.'"You must have seen in the last few days, their Defence minister and former foreign minister accepted their country's involvement with such terror groups," he said.