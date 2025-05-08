Innovation And Collaboration Needed To Address Ocean Sustainability Challenges

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By APEC Secretariat

BUSAN, Republic of Korea – In a significant moment for APEC's ongoing efforts to safeguard the ocean, Ambassador Yoon Seongmee, chair of the 2025 APEC senior officials' meeting, and executive director Eduardo Pedrosa underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions and greater regional collaboration to tackle critical ocean sustainability challenges.

Addressing APEC's ocean and fisheries ministers at the 5th APEC Ocean-Related Ministerial Meeting held last week in Busan , ambassador Yoon highlighted the ocean's central role in APEC's broader development agenda, emphasizing that it is not only a crucial resource but also a frontier for innovation.

“The ocean connects the Asia-Pacific region; it stands as a frontier for innovation and digital transformation, as well as a key resource for prosperity,” ambassador Yoon said:“Our collective action today will help define a sustainable and prosperous future, not only for our oceans but for all of APEC's economies.”

Ambassador Yoon spotlighted how APEC has evolved to meet the challenges posed by climate change, technological advancements and demographic shifts, noting that ocean issues are increasingly tied to these larger global challenges. In this context, she also emphasized the importance of the APEC Ocean-Related Ministerial Meeting (AOMM).

“AOMM is the highest-level forum dedicated to cooperation on ocean and fisheries issues within APEC, and its discussions will form a vital component of the outcomes of APEC 2025.”

Pedrosa echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that the APEC economies are deeply interconnected through the Pacific Ocean, the world's largest body of water.

“We are connected by the Pacific Ocean, and its resources are vital to the economic and social well-being of our economies,” Pedrosa said.“However, the ocean is facing profound challenges, and it is imperative that we continue to innovate and collaborate to secure its health and sustainability for future generations.”

Pedrosa highlighted APEC's strategic roadmaps that guide collective action in addressing ocean-related issues, including the APEC Roadmap on Marine Debris, the Roadmap on Combatting IUU Fishing, and the Roadmap on Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture.

“These roadmaps provide clear frameworks for APEC economies to align their efforts, implement effective measures, and protect marine ecosystems,” he noted. They serve as a foundation for collaborative strategies to combat marine pollution, reduce illegal fishing and ensure the sustainable management of small-scale fisheries.”

Pedrosa also emphasized how emerging technologies, such as data collection, remote sensing and traceability, will enhance APEC's capacity to monitor and manage marine resources.

“Innovation is crucial for the resilience of our oceans,” Pedrosa stated. By leveraging technology, we can improve our ability to forecast, manage and protect marine ecosystems while supporting sustainable economic activities like fisheries and aquaculture.”

As APEC economies continue to address these challenges, both ambassador Yoon and Pedrosa emphasized the need for ongoing dialogue and action.

“Today's discussions represent just the beginning,” Pedrosa concluded. Through continued cooperation and innovative solutions, we will ensure that the ocean remains a source of prosperity for all economies, while safeguarding its health for future generations.”

Korea as the host of APEC 2025 will host a total of 13 ministerial and high-level meetings throughout the year. The next ministerial meetings on human resources development, education and trade will be held in Jeju from 12-16 May.

The post Innovation and collaboration needed to address ocean sustainability challenges appeared first on Caribbean News Global .