MENAFN - Iraq Business News)

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) and the Middle East Association (MEA) held a complimentary reception in the House of Lords, hosted by Baroness Nicholson, who welcomed the assembled members.

Mr Jon Wilks CMG spoke of the opportunities in Iraq and benefits of trade councils like IBBC, and Mr Nicholas Hopton CMK, CEO of the MEA spoke of the complimentary nature of the two organisations for doing business in the region.

Christophe Michels, Managing Director of the IBBC, reminded the audience that MEA played an important part in helping launch IBBC in 2009, and he was pleased to return the compliment as MEA is once again growing.

Mr Sadik Al-Hasaan MP, head of the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Iraq, was delighted to address this audience and kindly complimented IBBC and Baroness Nicholson for her work in Iraq and pledged his ongoing support to both organisations.

Over 90 members of both organisations attended the networking event, comprising businesses operating in Iraq and the Middle East, ambassadors from Algeria and Sudan, former ambassadors, and academics from Oxford University.

All agreed to hold regular networking events to develop opportunities for British and International trade.

(Source: IBBC)

The post IBBC and MEA hold reception in House of Lords first appeared on Iraq Business News .