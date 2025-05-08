Educational Institutes To Remain Shut In Kashmir Parts For Two Days

It also said that the school and colleges in five districts of Jammu region shall also remain closed on May-09.

The officials have said,“All the schools including the government as well as private schools in Baramulla, Kupwara and those falling nearby the Srinagar and Awantipora Airport shall remain closed on May-09 and May-10 as precautionary measures.

Besides, the authorities have also said that the schools falling under the sub-division in Gurez shall also remain closed on May-09 and May-10 as a part of precautionary measures.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu on microblogging site X said,“In view of the prevailing situation all Schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as Government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch shall remain closed tomorrow on 9th May as well.”

