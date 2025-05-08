Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc.


2025-05-08 10:07:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. : Announced that Ivanhoe Electric's 63%-owned subsidiary, Cordoba Minerals Corp., has signed a definitive Framework Agreement for the sale of the remaining 50% of the Alacrán Copper Project to a consortium of investors including JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., a 19.8% shareholder of Cordoba, for US $88 million in cash on closing, US $12 million in a deferred payment, and up to US $28 million in a contingent payment. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.69.

MENAFN08052025000212011056ID1109524568

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search