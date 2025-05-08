403
Willow Biosciences Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Willow Biosciences Inc. : Has received firm commitments to purchase an aggregate of $30.0 million of equity securities pursuant to the previously announced non-brokered private placement, with demand significantly exceeding that amount. Willow Biosciences Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.03.
