Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-08 10:07:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Willow Biosciences Inc. : Has received firm commitments to purchase an aggregate of $30.0 million of equity securities pursuant to the previously announced non-brokered private placement, with demand significantly exceeding that amount. Willow Biosciences Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.03.

