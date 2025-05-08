Russian Drone Attacks Car In Kupiansk, Wounds Two Utility Workers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Employees of a utility company in Kupiansk were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on a car.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on May 8, at about 11:00 a.m., Russian servicemen hit a company car of a utility company in Kupiansk. A 49-year-old man who was driving the car was wounded. The victim was a locksmith who was on his way to work to repair a damaged section of the water supply network,” the prosecutor's office said.

The man was wounded and is being treated in hospital.

According to law enforcement, the Russians used an FPV drone .

A pre-trial investigation into the war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

Later, the prosecutor's office reported that there were two victims.

Three injured as Russianhits civilian car in Kharkiv region

“Another victim has been identified as a result of an enemy FPV drone hitting a civilian car. This is a 51-year-old man, also an employee of a utility company, who was in the car at the time of the hit. The victim sustained an acubarotrauma and suffered an acute stress reaction,” the statement said.

As reported, on May 2, a person was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.