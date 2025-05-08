403
ACAO Endorses Support For Arab States' Membership In ICAO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 8 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO)
unanimously endorsed on Thursday support for Arab states nominated for membership in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
President of Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said in a statement to KUNA that the backing affirms the Arab presence in the relevant international organizations namely ICAO.
He has affirmed commitment of the ACAO member states' support to the Arab countries seeking membership in the international organization.
The general assembly also declared full support for Egypt's candidacy to ICAO.
Sheikh Humoud affirmed in this regard necessity of cooperation with the concerned international organizations and boosting partnerships with friendly states.
Established in 1996, the Rabat-based ACAO aims at promoting cooperation and coordination among Arab countries in civil aviation. (end)
