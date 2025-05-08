Vlada Galan, Leading Female Geopolitical Strategist To Heads Of State, Releases Her Book Success Mentality

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A former immigrant from Odesa, Ukraine, Galan went from surviving poverty to influencing presidents and prime ministers on the world stage. Now, for the first time, she's revealing the mindset, strategy and raw truth that catapulted her from humble beginnings to success on the world stage.

"I've negotiated with warlords, advised presidents, and sat at the most powerful tables on Earth – from the White House to presidential palaces across Europe and Africa," said Galan. "No one handed me a map. I created one – and now I'm giving it to every woman who's ever been told she can't."

In Success Mentality , Galan doesn't just talk about climbing the ladder – she shows women how to build their own. With lessons forged in the fires of political crisis zones, corporate boardrooms and high-stakes diplomacy, this is more than a book – it's a battle plan for ambitious women ready to own their power.

Published by Burman Books Media, Success Mentality is the blueprint for women navigating life's uncharted waters. Galan offers unfiltered insight into overcoming imposter syndrome, managing crisis with clarity, rejecting the word "no" and executing bold decisions with surgical precision.

"Galan is the embodiment of grit, brilliance, and audacity. From a child refugee to a Harvard graduate and global power broker, her story isn't just inspiring – it's instruction. She is the ultimate strategist in a world that wasn't built for her – and she's teaching women how to win in it," said Ned L. Siegel, US Ambassador to the Bahamas (Ret.)

Galan has worked in over 15 countries. She owns elite consultancies in the U.S. and the Middle East, and is also president of the International Ukrainian Crisis Fund. She is an angel investor in women-led startups and was awarded a medal from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense in 2023 for her humanitarian leadership during wartime.

Before founding her global consultancy, Oracle Advisory Group , Vlada played a pivotal role at Washington D.C.'s most influential public affairs firms, Mercury Public Affairs and Actum, where she crafted high-stakes strategies for political and corporate power players.

From political war rooms to conflict zones, Vlada Galan has conquered arenas most women are never invited into. Now, she's showing the world how she did it – and how every woman can too.

