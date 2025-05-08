Maritime Analytics Market Size Growing At 10.6% CAGR Set To Reach USD 2.56 Billion By 2031 | The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the maritime analytics market comprises a vast array of components that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

US & Canada, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global maritime analytics market is observing significant growth due to the increasing maritime logistics and digitization, rising need for maritime vessel management and growth in maritime infrastructure and smart ports. As international trade continues to increase, the maritime industry faces greater demands for efficiency, sustainability, and real-time operational visibility. Maritime analytics plays a crucial role in meeting these demands by providing data-driven insights to optimize shipping operations, improve fleet management, and reduce costs. As per the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in 2023, global maritime trade grew by 2.4% to 12.3 billion tons, rebounding from the 2022 contraction. The sector is projected to grow from 2% in 2024 to an average of 2.4% annually through 2029.

The Maritime Analytics Market share is witnessing rapid growth as a result of growing demand for data-driven decision-making within the shipping sector. It encompasses the application of sophisticated analytics, AI, and big data to improve operational efficiency, safety, fuel management, and fleet optimization. Major drivers are growing global trade, regulatory compliance, and the need to save costs and the environment. Stakeholders like shipping firms, terminal operators, and logistics companies are using analytics to get real-time insights and enhance competitiveness.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The maritime analytics market was valued at US$ 1.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 2.56 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% during 2025–2031. The maritime analytics market trends include the integration of AI and ML. The maritime analytics market report emphasizes the key factors propelling the market and prominent players' development.Increasing Maritime Logistics and Digitization: In order to expand maritime transportation, logistics, and supply chain capabilities, key companies are making investments. In March 2025, CMA CGM Group, a global leader in maritime, land, air, and logistics solutions and the owner of the US flag carrier American President Lines (APL), announced a US$ 20 billion investment aimed at strengthening the US maritime economy and supporting the transformation of America's domestic supply chain over the next four years. This announcement further builds on CMA CGM Group's 35-year history in the US. The Group currently operates in 40 states and employs 15,000 people across the country. As a key partner in US trade, CMA CGM transports over 5 million shipping containers to and from the US annually.Rising Need for Maritime Vessel Management: Factors such as the increasing complexity of global trade and the growing pressure to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure sustainability are driving the demand for advanced maritime vessel management solutions. As the maritime industry faces heightened competition and regulatory scrutiny, effective vessel management has become critical for ensuring optimal performance, reducing downtime, and improving the overall lifespan of assets. Maritime analytics offer valuable insights to optimize vessel operations, streamline maintenance processes, and enhance safety. Technologies such as predictive maintenance enable the collection and analysis of vast amounts of real-time data from vessels, providing actionable insights into operational parameters such as fuel consumption, engine performance, weather patterns, and cargo handling. With predictive analytics, vessel operators can anticipate maintenance needs, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions that drive operational efficiency.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2024.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the market is divided into optimal route mapping, predictive and prescriptive analytics, pricing insights, vessel safety and security, and others. The predictive and prescriptive analytics segment dominated the market in 2024. As per end user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and military. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2024.





Competitive Strategy and Development



Key players operating in the Maritime Analytics Market include ABB; ZeroNorth A/S; Solitwork; Windward Ltd; Kpler; OrbitMI, Inc; Shipnet; Hexagon AB; Inmarsat GHL; and Maritech. Trending Topics: Vessel Monitoring System Market, Commercial Shipbuilding Market.

Global Headlines on Maritime Analytics Market



"Hexagon announced an agreement to acquire Septentrio NV, a market leader and OEM provider of Global Navigation Satellite System technologies, to drive innovation and expand the market reach of Resilient Assured Positioning solutions.” “Norway-based maritime technology business Shipnet has launched Helix AI ahead of attending Sea Asia in Singapore next week, further strengthening its revolutionary Helix product, designed to transform decision-making in the shipping industry through advanced data analysis."





Conclusion

The Maritime Analytics Market trends include the increasing adoption of AI and ML in maritime analytics software market. AI and ML are helping streamline various operational aspects, from optimizing shipping routes and port access to enabling automated navigation systems. Vessels equipped with these technologies can allow crews to offload routine tasks such as data collection and navigation, allowing them to focus on high-priority responsibilities that require human intervention. The continuous flow of real-time data empowers crew members to swiftly respond to changing conditions and leverage historical data to adopt more proactive strategies, ultimately improving operational efficiency and enhancing decision-making. According to Thetius' Beyond the Horizon: Opportunities and Obstacles in the Maritime AI Boom report in 2024, 36 shipping companies have either adopted or are planning to deploy AI-enabled technologies within the past year. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which represent 63% of AI technology suppliers, have been instrumental in driving this adoption, alongside 18% of corporate entities and a growing 17% of startups, a 5% increase compared to 2022-2023. Thus, the advancements in AI and ML are expected to revolutionize how shipping companies manage operations, optimize resources, and respond to dynamic market conditions, creating significant future trends for businesses to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance overall sustainability.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





